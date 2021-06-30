Sig and Kuhao Zane sit down with HNN to discuss fashion, pandemic hubs and more

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Open since 1985, Sig Zane Designs is one of those must-see Hilo stores at the annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

As this year’s festival draws closer, HNN sat down with Zane and his son, Kuhao, to talk about what they’ve been working on during the pandemic, their new podcasting project and the sequel.

Hawaii News Now: Tell us about your podcasting studio.

Kuhao Zane: We didn’t use the conference room that often, so we turned it into a podcasting studio. It’s just one of the pivot points we were able to do during the pandemic. At the same time, we get to have conversations and hopefully inspiring.

HNN: Everyone is delighted to see Merrie Monarch again at Edith Kanakaole Stadium. No live audience, but it’s a virtual audience. What does it mean to you to see this again in Hilo?

Sig Zane: Of course, we missed it. It’s exciting that he’s back and we wonder how he’s going to be successful. Hula needs an audience. The ability to transfer knowledge through this dance and song is really important. Without an audience and we’re thinking how it’s going to work, but just seeing it come back is really exciting. Hula is everything for us. All. So to meet him in Hilo, we were happy. I can’t wait to see how things unfold.

HNN: Kuhao, you were on the Merrie Monarch stage. What do you think it will be like for you just to watch it on TV?

Kahao Zane: As for his return, I’m happy and looking forward to getting to the point where we have him in all its glory. It was a big milestone that we had throughout the year that we haven’t had in the last couple of years. I’m really looking forward to making the most of it, but at the same time, I can’t wait to be able to participate.

During the pandemic, the Zanes focused on their design collaborations, including with Nike and the University of Oregon. And with a break from dancing in person, Sig Zanes’ wife, famous kumu hula, and cultural practitioner Nalani Kanakaole focused on hula theory via Zoom.

Sig Zane: Hula is the center of how it all started. At the time, its 36 years already, when we opened our doors. We really wanted to make Nalanis’ mother’s wishes come true. Edith Kanakaole was our guiding force and many of the most important things she told us are sharing knowledge so that the next generation has a culture is a very important kuleana.

Kuhao Zane: For me, I’ve been dancing for over 25 years now, I think last year I learned the most from my mom and that’s what started this whole concept of this podcast.

While their Honolulu store, Sig on Smith, is open for dates, the iconic Hilo store is still closed to the public.

HNN: What motivated this decision and where do you think it will evolve in the future?

Sig Zane: There were no books written on what to do in terms of a pandemic. I literally panicked. I didn’t know what to do, but I think the most important thing in my mind was to protect our ohana here and to protect our employees. Even now, I’m still a little scared. So we still don’t know. We’re totally online and that’s how we reach everyone with this content that we’re always trying to deliver the stories and knowledge that we have. I think we will soon be able to talk about reopening.

