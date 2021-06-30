8 Vancouver-born fashion brands now known around the world

Vancouver isn’t necessarily a place that comes to mind when you think of ‘fashion’, but our beautiful city has spawned some pretty impressive clothing brands over the years.

Best known for its laid back ‘athleisure’ style (thanks, Lululemon), VanCity has become a tour de force when it comes to influencing – mostlyover the past decade. While casual wear is at the heart of many local brands, like Smash + Tess and Reigning Champ, we also compete on the global style scene with trendy stores like Aritzia and Indochino.

Take a look at eight top fashion brands you might not know here in Vancouver.

Lululemon

Perhaps the best known of all. Chip Wilson started the yoga-influenced brand in 1998 as a studio, opening a single stand-alone store on Kitsilano 4th Avenue in 2000. Lululemon quickly established itself among yogis on the West Side in the 2000s, and shoppers couldn’t get enough of the black “groove” bootcut pants made from the exclusive Luon brand material (registered trademark in 2005).

After successful expansion to Vancouver and Canada, the company set its sights on the south with a location in Santa Monica in 2003. Today, the company operates 491 stores worldwide, including the United States, Australia, in New Zealand, UK, Japan, France and more.

Notably, the iconic groove pant has been demystified by the “Wunder Under” skinny fit in recent years. The company has also expanded its offering to include more clothing like jackets, sweaters and swimwear, as well as a line for men. Lululemon is undoubtedly the inspiration behind today’s massive athleisure push.

Aritzia

This celebrity-loved clothing brand was born and raised in Kerrisdale. Founded by Brian Hill in 1984, the concept of women’s clothing began operating at the back of his family’s department store, Hills of Kerrisdale.

Aritzia opened its first store in Oakridge Center that same year, then expanded significantly in Vancouver, Toronto and other Canadian cities to target the US market. The retailer, which calls itself “everyday luxury,” opened its first US store in chic Bellevue Square in 2007.

Expansion has been slow and steady in the United States, but the company – which is known for everything from its comfy TNA tracksuits to chic Babaton suits and bold Wilfred pieces. In recent years, the brand has caught the attention of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Eiza Gonzalez, and Hilary Duff (who, by the way, was an OG fan since she was a teenager shooting movies in the Lower Mainland).

Today, Aritzia operates 101 stores in total: 68 in Canada, 33 in the United States, and a handful of spin-off stores for their Wilfred, TNA and Babaton brands. Their concept of A-OK cafe was also successful, with stores in Toronto, Burlington, Calgary and New York.

Herschel

This blockbuster bag and travel brand is a worldwide hit, but people often don’t know it Herschel east of Vancouver! Founded in 2009 by brothers Lyndon and Jamie Cormack, the duo have a mission: to make backpackslessboring.

The name Herschel is sentimental for the Calgary-raised duo: Herschel is the name of the Saskatchewan town where their great-great-grandparents immigrated from Scotland in 1905.

Beyond classically designed backpacks, popular with children, teenagers and adults, the brand is also present on Instagram with its elegantly designed suitcases. In recent years, Herschel has also launched full-fledged clothing with hats, jackets, t-shirts and more. A Gastown flagship store cemented their roots in Vancouver in 2017, but today they have 9,000 distribution points in 90 countries.

Smash + Tess

Another for the loungewear category. Founded by mother-daughter duo Teresa and Ashley Freeborn with her friend Mercedes LaPorte, Smash + Tess officially debuted in 2016. The brand was designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, and most importantly, to be comfortable.

Their wildly popular rompers put them on the map in Vancouver, ultimately creating a “romper revolution” on Instagram. The beloved style comes in short and long versions so that they can be enjoyed all year round.

Big name collaborations with celebrities like Bachelorettestar Jillian Harris and Millennial Queen Hilary Duff put the mark even more on the map, including on the pages ofVoguemagazine. The clothing company has also landed a coveted position on theGlobe & Maillist of the fastest growing companies – citing skyrocketing growth of over 4,000% during the pandemic.

Reigning champion

Reigning champion is the vision of founder Craig Atkinson (also founder of wings + horns), who launched the company in 2007. The collection of high-end, high-quality basics, has built a slow and steady following in Vancouver – but it’s not It wasn’t long before the streetwear brand made its mark elsewhere (David Beckham is a fan).

The collection is not only locally designed, but also produced in their own tailoring factory. Quality remains of paramount importance to Atkinson, who discovered the world of fabrics after launching a brand in Japan in the mid-1990s.

High-profile collaborations have increased Reigning Champ’s visibility: the brand has partnered with other apparel companies like Asics, Converse and Everest, as well as organizations like the NBA and MLB. In June 2021, Reigning Champ was acquired by another Vancouver-based company, Aritzia, for $ 63 million.

Arc’teryx

Vancouver’s natural beauty lends itself to plenty of nature activities, so it’s no surprise that one of the world’s biggest outdoor clothing brands has sprung up on the North Shore. Technical line Arc’teryx offers all the essentials one could need for everything from high performance skiing and climbing, hiking and everything in between.

Climber Dave Lane conceptualized the brand in 1989 when he was not happy with what was available in the market. He first started a business called Rock Solid Manufacturing, before partnering with a friend (and another avid climber) Jeremy Guard in 1990. They changed the name of Arc’teryx the following year in the blink of an eye. eye to the first known bird Archeopteryx Lithographica.

Today, “Dead Bird” – a nickname for the brand inspired by their iconic fossil logo – operates 80 brand name stores and is available at 3,000 retailers worldwide.

Indochinese

Who Said Vancouver Can’t Dress Up? Men’s clothing brand Indochinese is about as far away from athleisure as it gets, offering custom tailored suits. Founded by University of Victoria alumni Kyle Vucko and Heikal Gani in 2007, the brand was designed with the belief that a personalized wardrobe doesn’t need to break the bank.

The company has grown exponentially after securing a $ 42 million investment from Chinese company Dayang Group. Cash flow has brought Indochino offline and into the world of showrooms, where customers can take their steps to place orders in person. Indochino now operates 60 branches across Canada and the United States, continuing to revolutionize the bespoke menswear space.

Notably, Gani left to start the custom yoga mat business Sugarmat in Montreal, while Vucko became the COO of the food and cookware business Epicure. The company is now led by CEO and Chairman Drew Green.

Jean Fluevog

Vancouver based Jean Fluevog has been an influencer in the fashion industry for 50 years. By launching his eponymous line in 1970, John is revered for his daring and eccentric designs. Originally a partner of a store called Fox and Fluevog, the legendary designer quickly gained attention for his Victorian-inspired “Pilgrim” style (silhouette still known).

In the 1980s, John was flying solo and created another signature: his angel soles, made from natural latex harvested from the rubber tree. After selling his Jaguar to open a second store in 1985, he quickly expanded to the United States with locations in Seattle, Boston and even the United Kingdom. Madonna helped elevate the brand even further in the ’90s, sporting the black platforms Munsters in the controversial film. Truth or Dare.

Now 73, John remains more relevant than ever with 26 standalone stores in places like Melbourne, Denver, New Orleans and New York. Our own provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is such a big fan that she even had a pair of shoes designed.andnamed for her.