100 editions of men’s fashion





Pitti Uomo, which will open its 100th edition today, is an unmissable event for the international men’s fashion community. Opened in 1972, the show was the first show in the industry to showcase a new idea of ​​men’s clothing that is less traditional and more in tune with the needs of the market. Thanks to the attractiveness of its birthplace, Florence, to national and international visitors, Pitti Uomo seemed to continue the legacy of Giovanni Battista Giorgini, the Tuscan entrepreneur who greatly contributed to the creation of an Italian fashion system. In the 1950s, he invited American department stores to discover the region’s new talents in Florence, which offered an elegant and more commercial option to the creations of Parisian haute couture designers. More from WWD From 1954 to 1982, parades were regularly held at Palazzo Pittis Sala Bianca and other locations in the city, giving visibility to emerging designers who would change the fashion industry forever. They included Emilio Pucci, Roberto Capucci, Mila Schn, Missoni, Valentino and Giorgio Armani. In 1954, in order to manage the various fashion events in Florence, the Florentine Center for Italian Fashion was established with the aim of organizing shows, presentations and trade shows, promoting Italian fashion. During the 1950s and 1960s the main focus was on women’s clothing, but in 1972 the Tuscan institution decided to invest in men’s clothing, launching Pitti Uomo, which from 1988 was managed by a division of the Florentine Center for Italian Fashion, called Pitti Immagine srl. In 1975, to make it easier for international buyers to attend Italian women’s fashion shows, they moved from Florence to Milan, but the Tuscan city remained, thanks to Pitti Uomo, a benchmark for men’s fashion. Pitti Immagine has managed to maintain Florence’s leading role in the men’s segment by continuing to create rich calendars of events, shows and exhibitions which, together with the high-end proposal of the Pitti Uomo fair itself, attract retailers and the press from around the world. . The story continues Pitti Uomo Archives: Viktor & Rolf, 2003. – Credit: Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Here, WWD traces some of the key moments in the history of the 100 editions of Pitti Uomo 1972: The first edition of the men’s salon Pitti Uomo takes place in a Florentine hotel 1983: Pitti Uomo moves to Fortezza da Basso, which still houses the living room 1988: Pitti Uomo becomes Pitti Immagine Uomo 1990 : Vivienne Westwood launches her men’s line with a fashion show at Villa Gamberaia 1991: Jean Paul Gaultier hosts his first fashion show at Italy at the air war school Romeo Gigli hosts a parade at Quartiere di San Niccol which was filmed by Robert Frank 1992: An exhibition curated by the prestigious architect Gae Aulenti at the legendary Palazzo Pittis Sala Bianca celebrates Giorgio Armani, showing more than 70 evening dresses created from 1982 to 1992 1993: Paul Smith holds his first fashion show at Italy at Stazione Leopolda Gianfranco Ferr, receives the Pitti Immagine Uomo Prize and hosts a men’s parade at Stazione Leopolda 1994: Donna Karan holds her first fashion show in Europe at Stazione Leopolda Dolce & Gabbana launches the D&G line with a men’s show 1995: Pitti Immagine Uomo celebrates Franco’s memory Moschino with a special price and the brand organizes a show and a live concert at the Cascine location Dries Van Noten holds his first fashion show in Italy Pitti Uomo Archives: Dries Van Noten, 1995. – Credit: Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Courtesy of Pitti Immagine 1996: Giorgio Armani designs the costumes for the Latin Lover flamenco event with Joaqun Corts at Stazione Leopolda Director Robert Wilson presents GA Story, a show about the life and career of Giorgio Armani, unveiled at Stazione Leopolda 1997 : Gianni Versace and choreographer Maurice Bjart organize the Barocco Bel Canto ballet at the Boboli Gardens Amphitheater 1998: Alessandro DellAcqua holds his first men’s fashion show at Stazione Leopoldas Hangar Franca Sozzani and Luca Stoppini organized a special installation in Piazzale degli Uffizi based on the work of Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier, Rei Kawakubo, Helmut Lang and Yohji Yamamoto 1999: Roberto Cavalli unveils his first men’s collection with a fashion show at Stazione Leopolda Burberry Prorsum line debuts with fashion show at Stazione Leopolda 2000: Neil Barrett hosts fashion show at Stazione Leopolda for the launch of his eponymous brand 2002: John Varvatos holds his first fashion show in Europe at Stazione Leopolda Hedi Slimane’s creativity is celebrated through the Intermission 1 Hedi Slimane exhibition curated by Francesco Bonami and Jrme Sans 2003: Viktor & Rolf hosts a performance at Stazione Leopolda to mark the launch of their men’s line 2005: Yohji Yamamoto, celebrated with an exhibition at Palazzo Pitti, stages a parade for the Ys line Raf Simons organizes the Icarus Surgit spring 2006 fashion show at the Boboli Gardens 2006: Maison Martin Margiela is organizing a special event at the Puccini Theater 2008: Pitti W_Woman’s second season guest designer Diane von Furstenberg is staging a parade in Torrigiani Gardens. Pitti Uomo Archives: Thom Browne, 2009. – Credit: Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Courtesy of Pitti Immagine 2009: Thom Browne hosts a presentation at the Institute of Aeronautical Military Sciences Giambattista Valli presents a show at Palazzo Vecchios Salone del 500 Proenza Schouler gives a show at Villa La Petraia 2010: Special guest of the sixth edition of Pitti W, Haider Ackermann stages A Carte Blanche called Opium Wardrobe for Men & Women at Palazzo Corsini Creative Director Raf Simons unveils 2011 Jil Sander men’s collection with a fashion show at Villa Gamberaia 2011: Rodarte presents a special collection in a space formerly occupied by Bottega Bartolini 2012: Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli organize a fashion show at Palazzo Corsini to present Valentino’s fall 2012 collection for men. Stone Island opens an exhibition at Stazione Leopolda to celebrate its 30th anniversary. 2013: Kenzo, designed by creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, hosts a parade at the covered market in San Lorenzos to unveil its fall 2013 collection Stella Jean launches her men’s line with a show at the Dogana hall 2014 : The Gucci Museum celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Florentine Center for Italian Fashion Co-creators Murray Scallon and Paul Surridge hit Z Zegna with a show at Stazione Leopolda 2015 : Marni, designed by Consuelo Castiiglioni, launches its men’s line with a parade at the Marino Marini Museum Katy Perry front row at the Spring 2016 show of her friend Jeremy Scott, Creative Director of the Moschino brand Pitti Uomo Archives: Off-White, 2017. – Credit: Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Courtesy of Pitti Immagine 2016: Guest designer Gosha Rubchinskiy presents his spring 2017 fashion show at Manifattura Tabacchi Karl Lagerfeld inaugurates the Karl Lagerfeld Vision of Fashion at Palazzo Pitti 2017: JW Anderson holds his Spring 2018 men’s show at Villa La Pietra in the hills of Florence Virgil Abloh unveils his Spring 2018 Off-White collection with a parade in the forecourt of Palazzo Pitti in Florence 2018: Brooks Brothers kicks off 200th anniversary celebrations with parade at Palazzo Vecchios Salone dei Cinquecento Paul Surridge presents his first Roberto Cavalli men’s collection at a parade in Florence Certosa. 2019: Glenn Martens presents his fall 2019 men’s collection for Y / Project with a fashion show in Santa Maria Novella Clare Waight Keller hosts her first independent male show for Givenchy 2020: Jil Sander’s Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier present their fall 2020 men’s collection at Santa Maria Novella Telfars Telfar Clemens debuts at Pitti Uomo with parade at Palazzo Corsini Dolce & Gabbana presents its Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections with a series of events. Launch gallery: A look back at Pitti Uomo’s 100 men’s fashion editions Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

