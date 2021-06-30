Brands showcase men’s clothing at Arab Fashion Week





(MENAFN – Arab-Brazilian News Agency (ANBA)) Stylists from So Paulo Menswear show off their Spring / Summer 2022 designs at Arab Fashion Week Men’s, which started on Monday (28) and continues through Wednesday (30) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Spring in the United Arab Emirates is from March to May and summer from June to August. The collections are on display now to reach retailers and consumers across the region in 2022. Arab Fashion Week Men’s Spring / Summer 2022 takes place in a hybrid format. Brands present their collections on the internet, but some in-person activities take place in the Dubai Design District (d3). Amato participated in Fashion Week Established and emerging stylists from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, France, Sweden and China are participating. The website of the Saudi Arab News newspaper published information on some of the names who have already showcased their collections at Arab Fashion Week Men’s. Todd hessert New York-based menswear designer Todd Hessert unveiled the Metahuman Spring / Summer 2022 collection at Arab Fashion Week Men’s in a futuristic virtual runway show. In the opening photo, a design presented at the event. Amato Amato is a trademark of Filipino Furne One. To showcase his fashion, he chose a black and white feature film called Genesis, starring Indian model Asim Riaz. The brand posted some of its models from the collection (pictured right) on their Instagram. Valette Studio: crochet hook for men Zar Douz The Iranian Mohammad Amin Pour Eskandarian signs the creations of Zar Douz. The collection, inspired by water, was called Imagination and featured a catwalk on the shores of a rough sea. Valletta Studio From Paris, Pierre-François Valette presented crochet patterns, tunics and loose blouses inspired by North Africa. He said to create it; he imagined a romantic traveler in pastel colors from the desert. On the left, a press release photo of one of the models. EgonLab: Dynasty Collection EgonLab EgonLab, also from France, is the brand for the creations of the duo Florentin Glmarec and Kvin Nompeix. At Arab Fashion Week Men’s, their initiative was to transport the public to medieval times, its legends and myths with the EgonLab Dynasty collection. Right, a press release photo of a drawing from the collection. Emergencies Beirut The Lebanese brand presented a short film called Neverland, with part of the scenes in black and white and part in color, to present its collection dressed by some of the characters. Arab Fashion Week Men’s is organized by d3 and the Arab Fashion Council. The first edition of the show took place last year, and it’s the second menswear week. According to information published on the d3 website, the goal of the organizers is to consolidate Dubai as a center for talent and creative companies in the field of fashion. Translated by Elsio Brasileiro The post Brands Showcase Men’s Clothing at Arab Men’s Fashion Week appeared first on Agncia de Notcias Brasil-rabe. MENAFN29062021000213011057ID1102365993

