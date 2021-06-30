student from Sunnyside creates a ball gown from duct tape inspired by her culture | Local

Duct tape can be used for more than just fixing things. For artists like Larissa Leon, duct tape opens up a world of possibilities for fashion and design.
As a member of Duck Brand Prom Dress Scholarship Competition, Leon used 47 rolls of duct tape to create a colorful folk floral dress, inspired by his Mexican culture. Folk dance derives from indigenous and Spanish practices and traditionally features wide-skirted dresses with ribbons and brightly colored lace.
Leon started working on the dress a month or two ago, she said, but she did the majority of the work last month, as she did lace and flower details. In total, she spent 163 hours on the project.
Five finalists are expected to be announced this week for the Stuck at Prom scholarship. Then the public voting will open, with a winner announced on July 21. The dress category grand prize winner will take home $ 10,000, with a second prize of $ 500. Theres also a competition for tuxedo designs.
I knew I wanted to do something really extravagant and really colorful. I also wanted to pay homage to my culture, so I designed a dress in the folk style, said Leon. These dresses have always marked me because they are so colorful, so puffy and so huge. With a dance that accompanies the dresses, it’s so fascinating.
Leon grew up watching folk dances at Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo’s annual celebration. She learned the dance style at the age of 5 and has been captivated by it ever since.
I tried to make the dress similar to these dresses, but with my own unique touch, she said. I also tried to make it as mobile as possible which makes it dance, but it’s very heavy so it’s not as beautiful as with a fabric dress.
Leon said she would consider wearing the dress to her prom next year, but it’s a heavy material that can sweat if worn for long periods of time.
The duct tape ball gown was not her first creative project. Growing up, Leon spent hours in his bedroom making wallets, roses, figurines and a backpack from duct tape.
She has always been a shrewd girl, said Maria Perez, Leon’s mother. Instead of going to the toy department, she always told her dad to take her to the DIY department. And one day she comes home with a bunch of duct tape and I’m like, what are you gonna do?
One of her projects was a mermaid tail made from duct tape that she would use for swimming. Her mother was so tired of carrying the mermaid tail all over the place and drying it off after Leon swam with her that she had to hide it from her daughter, Perez said with a laugh.
Leon loves design and fashion and spends a lot of time sewing and crocheting. She took pottery lessons in high school where she made sculptures.
(Art) is a form of stress relief for me, Leon said. It is a form of self-expression.
She will graduate from Sunnyside High School in 2022 with an Associate of Arts degree from the Running Start program at Yakima Valley Colleges. She worked on the dress at the same time as she was taking the final exams at Yakima Valley College.
Leon plans to pursue medical studies after graduation, but hopes to continue using his design skills.
Since I was little I have loved medicine and I love the field of dermatology, so this is the main field that I really want to strive towards, she said. I could still be a minor in something creative and it would be amazing if I wasn’t too busy in medical school.
Amanda Ray contributed to this story.
