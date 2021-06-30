Priyanka Chopra wears the same backless Jacquemus dress that Gigi Hadid wore in 2020 | Fashion trends





After returning from the UK to the US, Priyanka Chopra visited her New York restaurant Sona on several occasions. She also celebrated her mother Madhu Chopras’ birthday at the restaurant, after which the actor was all over social media. Her fans have shared several photos and videos online, and Priyanka looked more glamorous than ever in a creamy white ensemble for the special occasion. Priyanka attended her mother’s birthday party at the restaurant last weekend. She had slipped on for the occasion in a white dress with thin straps by Jacquemus. The 38-year-old actor wore the infamous Gigi Hadid gown that the 25-year-old model wore on the Jacquemus Runway 2020 during Paris Fashion Week. Yes, we’re talking about the same backless dress that gave the fashion world one of its iconic hair-flipping moments. READ ALSO: Priyanka Chopra Goes Glamorous Out In A Stunning Outfit From Her New York Restaurant Sona, Watch The stunning asymmetric Jacquemus La Saudade Longue dress featured a risky thigh-high slit accentuated by a gathered hem that ran from back to front. There was a layered flap over the neckline and an open back with a strap barely there to hold the dress. the desi girl wore the sexy dress with Gianvito Rossi Gold Jewelry strappy sandals, a luxurious gold watch, several gold rings, a bracelet, an elegant gold chain and large hoops. She had tied her luscious curls in a top knot with several stray strands sculpting her face. Priyanka chose matte berry-toned lips, a rosy face, full eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, lash mascara, and plenty of highlighters to enhance her look. The dreamy cream dress is currently available on the Jacquemus website. So, if you want to add it to your wardrobe, we have found the price for you. The dress is available for 59,430 ($ 800). Sona New York opened earlier this year. Priyanka was not present at the opening due to her filming commitments which required her to stay in the UK. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

