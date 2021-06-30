Fashion
It’s time to cut it short | Fashion trends
The recently concluded Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2022 saw loose avant-garde silhouettes, trends that steer nostalgia, and well-tailored clothing, all characteristics that typically fuel the fashion spectacle.
By Prerna Guba
POSTED JUNE 30, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The just concluded Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2022 saw loose avant-garde silhouettes, trends that steer nostalgia, and well-tailored clothing – all characteristics that typically fuel the fashion spectacle. During the week-long event on the second day, Italian fashion house Fendi showcased models wearing men’s crop tops and blazers, which raised eyebrows many eyebrows. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the masculine look featured tops and blazers all the way below the bust, paired with loose, relaxed pants. While women’s crop tops have been raiding the style radar since the ’60s and all the rage in the’ 90s, will men’s crop tops set the same trend?
Back home, fashion enthusiasts say that men’s crop tops aren’t just a fad, but they’ll make their way into mainstream fashion. Crop tops are basically a pride outfit used by black gay men in the 80s, which slowly became mainstream. Men all over the world have slowly started experimenting with gender neutral clothing, including in India. India is very conservative in fashion and therefore thinks it will take some time, but it will soon be the mainstream, says designer Anand Bhushan.
Many also think it’s a good twist and is helping to redefine non-sexist clothing in the direction that fashion has been taking for quite some time now. This year’s Fendi show interpreted the new masculinity and was more fluid and relaxed. The half suit that included crop tops is something that was absolutely a new twist and I think in the days of neutral and inclusive fashion it can be worn by men all over the world and doesn’t necessarily require 6. packs and can be a versatile piece of clothing, but you have to be confident and suave to wear the look, otherwise it can backfire, says designer Shruti Sancheti.
Also, since fashion is a form of expression, experts believe this trend would help a lot to feel more confident in their own skin. I believe fashion is a form of expression, and I hope trends like this will help people feel more confident about themselves. That being said, as a trend, I don’t think India is there yet. Last year we saw a lot of rebellion in fashion because people were restricted during the pandemic and are now really exploring different avenues in fashion. Men are just starting to take an interest in dressing and expressing themselves through fashion. I think India needs a little more time to explore fashion before it can embrace a trend like this, says designer Kunal Rawal.
