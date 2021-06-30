Beat the heat in style – News

With summer here, there is already a festive atmosphere in the air. Whether you’re frolicking on the beach, lounging and resting during a vacation, or just catching up with your circle, the clothes you wear can set the tone for the day.

To help put you in the carefree mood, here are all the latest pieces of menswear from the hottest brands you need to crush this summer.

The Victor closet

Originating in the concept but international in design, the fashion house The Victor Closet has launched its latest StreetBoyZ collection. The avant-garde e-merchant specializes in accessible avant-garde men’s fashion, with a focus on contemporary and versatile men’s fashion. From the Victor Only and Couture collections to coats, jackets, shirts and pants, The Victor Closet offers creative and high quality clothing that is both functional and beautiful.

Martin Al Masri, co-founder of The Victor Closet said: “The brand’s goal is to transform every man into a style connoisseur open to the outdoors.

GLOVE

The fashion label has four great ways to upgrade your wardrobe this summer.

Polo shirts ready for summer

With the humidity rising, you’re going to want to dress in something lighter, like easy classic cotton polo shirts that can take you from work to dinner or even poolside to lunch.

Utility sports bags

Three things you need in a good beach or day pack: it needs to be roomy enough to get stuck in everything, sturdy enough to survive sand and sun and residual SPF; and stylish enough to complement any fit.

“Funny” shirts

In the middle of the last decade, old-fashioned vacation shirts made a resounding comeback – in all their exaggerated tropical glory. This is why, at the moment, the brand is self-correcting with camp-collar shirts that are a little less flashy. They’re strong enough not to be missed but won’t scream at the rest of your look.

Celio

Sporty luxury has been a term that has been around for quite some time. With summer here, it’s time to invest in comfort pieces that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

With this in mind, Celio combines style and functionality. The brand’s SS21 everyday wear collection is designed with lightweight fabrics that allow versatility, but are also sturdy and durable.

Here are Celio’s top tips for getting the perfect sport luxe look this summer.

The smart track pants

Look for stylish but relaxed sweatpants, this is a piece to wear every day. The tapered fit ensures an elegant fit and the snap pockets keep these pants at the forefront of sport and classic.

A hint of scratches

Pair your look with an elegant stripe but keep it subtle. A classic t-shirt is a perfect example that can be worn alone or layered.

Overlay

Layering is key here and a denim jacket lends itself to a sport-luxe look even in the summer months. Pair it with shorts for the ultimate casual look.

Shoes … put your best foot trainer forward

With shoes, opt for a stunning pair of white leather sneakers. A low-top leather sneaker is essential to enhance the stylish look of the sweatpants and balance the structure of the denim jacket.

The bucket hat

While the brand may have decided to tone down their camping shirts, when it comes to bucket hats, ignore this advice. Get weird, go brash!

If online shopping is what makes your boat float and all of that fashion advice has clouded your judgment, you can always jump on the “try before you buy” bandwagon.

Speaking on the concept, Mahmoud Gao, founder of online shopping site M. Draper, said, “Retailers need to combine the convenience and speed of shopping online with the personal touch you would have in-store. Part of this trend is emerging in the region with the rise of the “try before you buy” offering from fintech players like Tabby, which allows consumers to receive items at home from online stores at. touch and feel before committing to a purchase. Add an extra layer to this experience; the synchronization of data between online and offline gives the retailer a 360-degree view of the customer.



