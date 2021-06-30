Fashion
Thebe Magugu takes a stand against corruption – WWD
“As a person, I am not very talkative, but I think I am quite opinionated.”
Indeed. Sweet and well behaved, South African designer Thebe Magugu has certainly shown that he has a clear point of view.
The winner of the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2019 – the first African to have received this honor – is indeed building a name with meaningful collections that focus on his own country and continent, so often forgotten, allowing them to enjoy a new visibility level.
“I think my collections are observational in a lot of ways,” Magugu said on a Zoom call from Johannesburg, days before taking a flight to Florence. In this Italian city, he will present his first complete collection for men on July 1 at Pitti Uomo, which has chosen him as guest designer for his 100th edition. “I like to express my opinions through my clothes and to reflect what is happening in my own country and continent.”
Describing the brand as “a sort of encyclopedia of my country,” Magugu targets a specific consumer, someone with a certain mindset. “My collections are for those who are curious… it’s not a question of age or race. As long as you are curious, you might find something interesting in them.
Born and raised in South Africa, the designer never left his home country, even when he was younger and Europe was his priority. “When I was in my twenties I had a dream of moving to London and maybe going to Central Saint Martins or one of those prestigious schools, but I had to stay here,” he said. “But in the end, it probably gave me a better appreciation of my country and its rich culture.”
Magugu is one of a growing group of creative minds shaping the new cultural face of Johannesburg.
“I feel a new sense of creativity here, not only in the fashion industry, but also in photography and other fields,” commented the designer. “There is a lot of mutual support between young creatives and we can definitely bond together. You cannot grow up in isolation – in fact, no one is an island.
True to her unique approach, for her menswear debut at Pitti Uomo, Magugu will highlight a theme that plagues not only South Africa but the rest of the world: corruption.
“I am very excited about the collection, although the subject is dark,” said Magugu. “It is about corruption and it is also the story of courageous men and women who have come forward as whistleblowers, who have denounced the level of decay of companies and institutions, both private and public. . “
Inspired by George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel “1984”, Magugu titled the collection “Doublethink”, to refer to those corrupt politicians who are aware of the truth, while telling carefully constructed lies – the art of knowing and not to know.
According to Magugu, the pandemic has worsened the level of corruption in South Africa, with millions of dollars going to help those in need disappear and very few families increasing their power on many levels and now controlling the whole of the world. economy of the country.
However, inspired by Mandy Wiener’s book ‘The Whistleblowers’, Magugu said, “Whistleblowers are not celebrated or portrayed as heroic characters. Instead, they are widely treated as rebellious, outcasts, or troublemakers, wearing the scarlet letter W and unable to find employment. I chose to highlight the plight of whistleblowers in South Africa, hoping to advocate for change in legislation, organizational support and a change in social attitude.
Thanks to the creator’s imagination and creativity, whistleblowers are portrayed as white hat heroes battling black hat bandits in homage to the most classic Western iconography. In keeping with the general mood, the revisited traditional masculine couture is associated with references to the look of the Great Basi buckaroos, mainly influenced by Californian vaqueros.
As Magugu revealed, the collection includes linen, denim and cotton garments printed with archival artwork by political cartoonist Jonathan Zapiro. In particular, Magugu used two specific works of art depicting South Africa’s lack of democracy through hyenas, symbolizing manipulative political crooks.
For this collection, the designer also created his first shoe for men, a black equestrian boot up to the knee which features a toe decorated with the new “TM” badge and the calf embellished with the brand’s red “Sisterhood Emblem” cutout. Additionally, the boot has a custom stainless steel spur with a rotating logo.
“This is a men’s collection, but its proportions and cuts are very fluid,” said Magugu, whose main focus for the future is to establish his eponymous brand as a southern heritage brand. – African available worldwide.
“I like to think that when someone buys a piece from my collections, it’s a piece from my own country,” added the designer, who produces everything in South Africa. “I get so much from my country in terms of inspiration, that trying to involve local artisans, to create jobs here, is my way of giving back to South Africa. “
The designer will showcase the collection through an installation at Pitti Uomo, but for the launch of the range, Magugu has also created a 32-page journal developed in conjunction with leading South African headline The Daily Maverick.
“We have asked a number of South African journalists who write about corruption in my country to contribute,” said Magugu, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the whole project.
