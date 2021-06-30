Fast fashion destroys the environment, here are 3 ways to help

Going green and being environmentally conscious has never been more prevalent than it is today. Electric cars, paper straws, reusable bags. While all of these wonderful initiatives are doing their part, there is a silent killer among us who continues to grow, and many are unaware of.

What if I told you that this killer is responsible for about 31% of plastic pollution in our oceans? Or that they emit more than all international maritime and maritime transport combined, representing 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions? Or that they are the second largest consumer of water in the world, using so much water that in one case some experts claim it dried up the Aral Sea in just 50 years?

You are probably wondering why the world does not go to war with this industry. But it’s complicated, because it produces one of the necessities of life and we all finance it.

We are not talking about an army of nations. It is not a criminal organization either. The industry that is silently killing our world is none other than fashionnm

Wait, don’t burn or throw away all of your clothes yet (that’s actually a huge part of the problem). Fortunately for us and for Mother Earth, there are emerging companies leading the way in sustainable fashion. One of these companies is Proto101.com – a US-based men’s and women’s fashion brand that creates high-quality, long-lasting and long-lasting EveryWEAR. Here are some ways that Proto101 is reinventing the clothing industry and hopes to lead by example on how to produce fashion in a more sustainable way.

Quality

Proto101 uses only the highest quality materials to make shirts that last. They use Supima cotton and Tencel grown in the United States, both of which reduce the impact on the environment by using less water and pesticides. These materials are far superior to the cheap and toxic polyester, which emits up to three times more carbon emissions than cotton while contaminating the ocean because it does not break down.

Amount:

Proto101 offers traditional cuts and colors that can be used in any situation and match anything, consolidating your wardrobe.

Big fashion brands such as Zara and H&M are known to release 12-24 collections a year, making a lot of money by supplying the world with new fashion supplies. However, this is at the expense of the health of the world.

This process is called fast fashion and essentially produces clothes at the lowest cost as quickly as possible for the consumer markets. The more clothes circulating, the more emissions and contamination the fashion industry emits. Here are some facts to put it in perspective.

While clothes are necessary for everyone, 85% of all textiles end up in landfills. Maybe we can burn some clothes instead ?, you might ask. This would only add to the alarming amount of toxic emissions produced by the fashion industry. On average, it takes 700 gallons of water to create a cotton t-shirt. For a pair of jeans, that’s another 2,000 gallons. Combined, that’s 8 glasses of drinking water every day for almost 14 years

Sustainable initiatives:

In order to neutralize their carbon footprint, Proto101’s mission is to plant 50,000 trees this year.

All cotton used in Proto101s clothing is grown to meet Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) standards to improve global cotton production for the people who produce it and the environment in which it grows. BCI is a third-party global sustainability program.

Proto101s fabric has been tested and certified free of harmful levels of over 100 toxins and chemicals by Oeko–Texas, a third-party global standard on testing textiles for harmful substances.

Proto101 ships its products in compostable and biodegradable packaging made from 100% recycled materials. The plastic bag protecting each part is also made from 100% recycled plastic.

It’s safe to say that buying less and buying better is a great way to do your part to protect the Earth, which can be done by supporting a sustainable fashion leader: Proto101.