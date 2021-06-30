



visit Original message Display the three images in this gallery. Mark: PJ Tucker X Dolce & Gabbana model: Miami Release date: Available now the price: $ 795 Buy: Dolce & Gabbana What we say: PJ Tucker is consistent The best sneaker spin in the NBA Over the past few seasons he has driven to himself Player only And now, a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. In a joint project, Milwaukee Bucks collaborated with Stefano and Domenico on two colorways in Miami, both ready and ready for summer outfits. Inspired by early ’90s basketball sneakers, Miami features luxurious construction that pairs a grained leather upper with calfskin details. The side has a branded rubberized tag with embossed micro-injected lettering, and the heel and tongue are embroidered with the Tucker signature.























PJ Tucker x Dolce & Gabbana Miami comes optionally with a more subdued beige colourway and bright orange iterations, each arriving in a mesh bag that appears to be inspired by a traditional basketball net. I go. To commemorate the launch of the collaboration, 100 pairs of Tucker shoes and a dedicated NFT are available. Follow the links below to get your size today. To get the latest information on everything going on in the sneaker world, follow these steps: @highsnobietysneakers On Instagram, The best sneakers In addition to this week’s rotation, Bulletin See the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox. Our designation Select a topic It features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has an affiliate marketing partnership. That is, you can receive commissions on your purchase. NBA Sneaker King Got Its Own Haute Couture Collaboration Source link NBA Sneaker King Got Its Own Haute Couture Collaboration

