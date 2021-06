Ellie Goulding stuns in red dress to watch England vs Germany next to Romeo Beckham

Ellie Goulding was among the thousands of fans who descended on Wembley for the England vs Germany Euro 2020 game. The 34-year-old Love Me Like You Do singer brought glam to the game when she arrived in an elegant red dress. She was joined in the VIP section by her husband Caspar Jopling, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George, David Beckham and his son Romeo, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn and former English goalkeeper David Seaman and his wife Frankie Poultney. And the famous crowd faces must have been happy to show up for the game, as England beat Germany 2-0 in the highly anticipated fixture.





(Image: PA)

Ellie’s dress featured a contrasting pale pink collar and belt. It was pinched at the waist and flowed to her knees in a midi length. She paired her dress with a pair of white cowboy boots and wore her blonde locks and loose curls. The popstar could be seen mingling with the crowd and sitting down with Caspar, whom she married in 2019, to her left.





(Image: PA)

Caspar, an art dealer who works at Sotheby’s, looked handsome in an all-black suit and a matching black shirt. The couple, who welcomed their son Arthur Ever Winter Jopling in April, were seated right behind Romeo Beckham and his father David. Romeo looked stylish in a black suit he wore with a matching black tie and a cool white shirt. The 18-year-old showed off his faded blonde cut while watching the game with his dad.





(Image: PA)

Her father David showed off his signature style in a gray blazer and matching pants, pairing them with a pale gray shirt and striped tie. Ed casually wore a white soccer jersey, while his wife Cherry wore a t-shirt and jeans with a red backpack on her back. The Duchess of Cambridge looked distinctively glamorous in a red tweed coat with gold buttons down the front. Her husband Prince William donned a dark suit and striped tie, with his outfit matching that of seven-year-old Prince George, who looked adorable in his suit.





(Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

The game was a huge win for England and propelled Gareth Southgate’s men to the quarter-finals The goals came from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. The game was highly anticipated and nerve-racking given England’s history against Germany with heartbreaking defeats at Italia 90, Euro 96 and the 2010 World Cup. Germany’s defeat follows the exclusion of France and Portugal from the tournament in recent days.

