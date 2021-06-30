Fashion
Y2K fashion trends dominate the streets of Paris Yes, really
I always think of the Paris Fashion Week street style scene as offering two distinct things as standard. First of all, it’s a great chance to escape because for A-list guests, to slip into the last couture extravaganza of a French fashion the house is the norm. Then there’s a well-documented flip side: a super-relaxed effort will always win out for everyone else involved, and the result is iterations on the archetype. french girl uniform jeans, blazers, mid-top shoes, tousled hair and so on. Even if you’re not a native, you find yourself stepping up a gear when you’re at it, so I was surprised to see this week’s menswear shows in the fashion capital offered a range different from copywriters, stylists, models and other insider looks.
The outfits pictured were, to my amazement, absolutely dripping Year 2000 flashback. Although we are more than aware of the pervasiveness of this decade among Generation Z and their social and shopping platforms of choice TikTok, Depopno, one would have guessed that the streets of Paris would serve as the backdrop for this retro trend in all its colorful and controversial splendor.
From low-rise pants worn with bare-belly tops to mesh fabrics, scarves and cargo pants, there were very few offerings in terms of more traditional French minimalism. Below we showcase the street style trends that lean heavily on the 2000s and now have a very high fashion stamp of approval.
1. BARBIE ROSE
Shop the trend:
H&M Large pants (18)
Rado True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier Luminous Pink 4320c (1820)
Dodo Bar Or Ella ribbed-knit midi shirt dress (525)
2. TOP HIGH, LOW WAIST
Shop the trend:
Monki Cropped tank top in white (6)
Galvan Nyx Stretch Knit Cropped Top (295)
Day of the week Wrap cardigan (20)
3. SCARVES AND HATS FROM THE 00S
Shop the trend:
Connivance Summer dress and gingham scarf in yellow and black (5)
ACNE Studios Branded silk scarf (160)
& other stories Striped twill scarf (29)
4. OLD SCHOOL MONOGRAMS
Shop the trend:
Gucci Mini horsebit bag 1955 (1860)
Dior Chez Moi Slide (660)
Fendi Jacquard tulle bodysuit (570)
5. CARGO-PANT VIBES
Shop the trend:
Rejina Pyo Peggy cotton-canvas straight-leg cargo pants (295)
Holy Cross Nolan Peach Chino Trousers (45)
Jil sander Washed cotton cargo pants (500)
6. HIGH TRANSPARENT
Shop the trend:
ASOS design Long sleeve mesh top with scarf hem and stitching details in brown ($ 14)
Louisa Ballou Heatwave printed knit dress (395)
turkey Renoir Zebra Cardigan (168)
Then the fashion trends fall 2021 To note.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
