Former Bay County students reflect on new dress code

PANAMA CITY Bay District Schools offered its strictest dress code since before Hurricane Michael, a move that stirred memories among alumni and highlighted their changing perspective on these policies over the years. years.

Bay District school officials relaxed the dress code after the Category 5 hurricane devastated the county and surrounding areas on October 10, 2018, to ease the burden on parents of purchasing certain shirts, pants and more. clothes for their children. But with the recovery now reaching its third anniversary, authorities have chosen to again impose more restrictions on student dress.

While the proposed dress code includes key changes from the one imposed before the hurricane, such as the absence of belts or shirts, there are some similarities. They include plain shirts with no logos unless it is a small manufacturing logo, regulations for skirts and shorts, and holes in the pants.

A key difference between the policies is that the shirts had to have the school colors before Hurricane Michael, whereas now it is simply “encouraged”.

The previous dress code was implemented in the mid-2000s and some alumni from that time now have children in the Bay County school system.

Some have changed their minds on the previous dress code, but others have not.

“(I) hated dress codes then and I hate them now,” said Emilee Cook, a former student of Rutherford High School. “Some kids only have what they have. I think there should be guidelines that your clothes adhere to. Tasteful, no vulgar references to language / drugs or alcohol versus a strict dress code. “

While Cook said she believes students should have some sort of freedom, she saw some benefits of the address code. She said she believed it helped a bit in dealing with bullying and harassment. She said she thought it helped the kids who had the “I’ve got it better than you” mentality.

Now, as adults, some former students have said that they prefer uniforms to regular clothes when they go to work, but it was something they didn’t appreciate as students.

Former Rutherford student Taylor Spikes was not bothered by the dress code.

“We had the opportunity to wear school t-shirts if you didn’t want to wear a polo shirt, so every day was the same: a Rutherford t-shirt and jeans,” Spikes said. “Pretty simple mornings because you knew exactly what to wear. I also didn’t worry about being undressed because everyone looked the same.”

The new dress code that the school board plans to vote in July is still less strict than the one imposed before the hurricane. It’s a welcome sight for some, but other parents still prefer what has been put together since Michael because it’s easier to manage.

The board has a difficult decision because it balances what parents want with what many principals want.

A parent, Natalie Rose Ruggieri, said she liked the dress code as a mom, but hated it as a kid.

“My kid goes to a charter school so it’s compulsory, but it makes my life easier than when my daughter could wear whatever she wanted,” Ruggieri said. “We constantly fought over what she would wear to school in kindergarten. Now she just has to choose the color of polo shirt she wants and whether she wants khaki or navy socks. “

Some former students disagree with certain aspects of the current dress code, but it is more difficult to find certain clothes at a good price. They said stores like Target and Walmart don’t carry a lot of school-approved clothing and if some stores do, it’s very limited.