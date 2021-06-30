PrettyLittleThing Joins Growing List of Fashion Retailers Offering Hotel Experiences – Industry





PrettyLittleThing is launching a hotel in the UK (Image: PrettyLittleThing)

Diversification into the fast-paced fashion industry continues at a steady pace, with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing opening its own hotel in rural Devon to capitalize on the holiday boom. Demand for staycations this year is up around 14,400% in the UK, leading to staycations locations across the country selling out this summer, which is where the global fashion brand PrettyLittleThing comes into the picture. The brand announced the launch of PrettyLittleThing Hotel, the retailer’s first effort in the hospitality industry, but plans for it have been in the works for some time and due to demand for stays this year it was only natural to open the doors this summer. The hotel experience promises to give guests a chance to live the high life without having to leave the UK. Located in Devon is a multi-million pound luxury vacation home that rivals that of Love Island Villa. The stay not only involves the congratulations of staying in this rarefied treat, but also gives guests access to client PLT products, a private chef and luxury catering, first class trips to and from, a spa and even a makeup artist. Nicki Capstick, Marketing Director at PrettyLittleThing says: “The PrettyLittleThing Hotel is something that we are delighted to be launching for a long time. We have carefully selected decor and housewares from our own range to create the ultimate vacation destination this summer. We look forward to welcoming our first guests and making sure they have the most amazing getaway after more than a year of not being able to travel. The move is not unique and comes after a number of luxury brands rolled out hotel and hospitality services before the pandemic. Muji, Versace, Bulgari, Armani, Christian Lacroix and Ralph Lauren have all tried their hand at hotels in what is increasingly referred to as “experiential retail”. PrettyLittleThing is one of the first more mainstream fashion brands to dip their manicured toe in water. Find out how luxury brands and fashion retailers are diversifying in the RetailX industry reports at Luxury 2021 and Pop-up fashion 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internetretailing.net/industry/industry/prettylittlething-joins-growing-list-of-fashion-retailers-offering-a-hotel-experience-23378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos