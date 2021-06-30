Amanda Holden impresses in her Zara 39 minidress that left fans stunned





Amanda Holden is back wowing her fans – this time in an affordable colorful halterneck mini dress from retailer Zara. The Heart Radio presenter has already made it clear that Zara is one of his favorite brands after posting several photos in stunning outfits crediting the retailer. But this one could be his fan favorite, and to make it even better, it could be yours for under 40s. The 50-year-old shared a photo of the outfit on her social media, and fans immediately fell in love with the look. READ MORE: Amanda Holden posts Vogue-worthy desktop snap that leaves fans confused





The dress has a bold orange and yellow print with long sleeves, a round neckline and a cutout in the back. Amanda completed the look with a pair of killer black heels and minimal accessories, allowing the outfit to do all the talking. She went for a classier look with her hair, styling it sleek and straight instead of her usual relaxed waves. And her makeup was light and natural, opting for subtle smoky eyes that brought the whole outfit together. Fans shared their feelings in numbers in the comments section, saying, “Wow so gorgeous”, while another said, “Owning Tuesday Morning! Wow wow wow!” Want the outfit for yourself? Maybe you think this would be the perfect option for your next night out in London? Well, you’re in luck because the dress is still available on Zara’s website and is currently on sale for $ 39.99.



MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here. Just a few weeks ago, Amanda wore a different Zara minidress that got fans reacting the same and ended up selling out soon after. In an instant, she had coordinated outfits with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts, subtitled It’s a Fruity Friday. I couldn’t resist squeezing this little lemon. #mygirl @iamashleyroberts. “ One fan wrote: “Lemon in your lime!” and another added, “You two are gorgeous … wow wow wow.” What do you think of Amandas’ look? Let us know in the comments here.

