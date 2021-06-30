The $ 277 billion fashion market can no longer ignore

As a child growing up in South East Asia, I marveled at the elegant outfits worn by Muslim women around me. While the rest of us tried to beat the heat in shorts and t-shirts, Muslim women walked around in dresses covered in intricately patterned batiks or fabulous sarees embroidered with gold threads, some choosing to cover up. the head, others do not.

In the United States, where Muslims make up less than 2% of the population, it can be difficult to capture the diversity and creativity of Islamic fashion. Cooper Hewitt, the design museum, wants to fix it. Its Contemporary Muslim Fashions exhibit showcases the wide variety of aesthetics in the Muslim style universe, with 80 outfits and 40 portraits featuring new and established designers in the fields of high fashion, streetwear and sportswear. The exhibit was originally curated by the Fine Arts Museum in San Francisco, and Susan Brown, associate curator of textiles at Cooper Hewitt, was eager to show it in her museum. “Very often in the media, Muslim women are presented in burqas or covered in black from head to toe,” she said. Fast business. “There is a disparity between how people perceive Muslim fashion and yet when you travel the Muslim world there are vibrant and passionate communities of women who are at the forefront of fashion. The subject seemed to need to be analyzed for a long time. The diversity of the Islamic world Brown points out that media portrayals of Muslim women dressed in boring dark clothes and generic headwear make it easy for people to stereotype Muslim communities. But seeing the wide range of aesthetic sensibilities, people are forced to recognize that Muslim women are far from monolithic.

On the one hand, the 1.8 billion Muslims in the world are spread over many regions of the globe, from South Asia to Africa, including Southeast Asia and China. These cultures have very different origins when it comes to dress, as well as different interpretations of modesty, ranging from covering the entire face and body to simply wearing loose clothing. “These women come from so many different backgrounds and, coupled with their own desire for expression, what we see is a tremendous amount of creativity in terms of what Muslim women wear,” she says. The modest fashion industry is currently rated at up to $ 277 billion and is expected to reach $ 311 billion by 2024. And as the market for this fashion grows, women have many more options to choose from. Brown says this is in part because Muslim women are increasingly entering the workforce and spending money on dressing. In 2017, Nike designed a sports hijab using technical materials that wick away moisture and breathe. Many design houses, from Burberry to Dolce & Gabbana, create special collections for this community, often linked to Ramadan, that take into account a desire for modesty. The boom in Muslim fashion is also creating opportunities for a new generation of designers. “Seventy percent of the designers featured in the exhibition are Muslim women under the age of 40,” says Brown. “Like their clients, many of them have a global lifestyle and transnational backgrounds. We usually indicate the nationality of the designer in our labels, but we had to change our format as many of them carry many passports and are not defined by a single nationality.

Traditional, modernized textiles Emerging Muslim designers often draw inspiration from the rich history of textile arts in the Islamic world. The exhibition highlights a wide range of designers from the Muslim world, from Southeast Asia to the Middle East. It highlights some of their most notable pieces from the past five years. For example, Itang Yunasz, based in Jakarta, Indonesia, created an outfit that resembles a traditional Indonesian costume, including a hijab, an “abaya” dress with long sleeves and up to the ankle, and a shawl. It also uses a classic ikat pattern on the fabric. But he remixes all of those components, layers designs, and adds jewelry, so the outfit looks entirely modern. Raşit Bağzıbağlı, who was born in the UK but works in Turkey, created a black evening ensemble that in appearance resembles the dark outfits worn by conservative Muslim women. But as the model moves, you see that the dress is covered in black sequins that catch the light, as well as feathered chiffon on the skirt and arms. Coupled with a fabulous turban, the overall effect is glamorous.

Some looks are not at all clearly Muslim. Faiza Bouguessa, born in France but who started her business in the United Arab Emirates, presents models without headgear, reflecting the preferences of around half of Muslim women. Bouguessa’s outfits are designed to cover the whole body and not be too tight, like her ‘geometric abaya’ dress that covers the arms and legs, but thanks to strategically placed shapes she still looks decidedly mod. Innovate for the world Brown says non-Muslim consumers are increasingly interested in the latest offerings from the Muslim fashion world. “There are a lot of women interested in dressing more modestly, whether for religious regions or for some other reason,” she says. “Muslim designers create stylish and trendy pieces that also allow them to dress as they wish. “ In the exhibition, an entire section is devoted to modest sportswear and swimwear, which illustrates how designers should use technical fabrics that allow them to create pieces that cover the body of women, without restricting their movements or making them too hot. Brown says some of the show’s swimwear designers have a large proportion of non-Muslim customers. “They like these costumes for health reasons, to avoid skin cancer, or just because they don’t like wearing a typical swimsuit,” she says.