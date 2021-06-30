Slow Factory Foundation and Waste Management Showcase Designers Creating Waste-Driven Fashion For WM Design Challenge

Slow Factory teams up with Waste Management for WM Design Challenge.

SLOW FACTORY FOUNDATION X WASTE MANAGEMENT



Slow factory Foundation has strived to reinvent the fashion industry from the history of its cotton fields to the future, where it consumes our planet. The idea behind this non-profit organization founded by Cline Seman and Colin Vernon is to give fashion and consumers the tools to create circular fashion items that help and don’t harm the earth.

Slow Factory advisor, Nicole McLaughlin, multidisciplinary designer.

Waste management and Slow Factory Foundation have joined forces to foster the next generation of fashion designers. Focused on creating regenerative fashion that is recycled and made new, six designers will engage in a seven-month incubator to create design solutions for fashion products and materials. The competition ends in February 2022, where designs created by these six innovators will be fully exhibited on Slow Factorys. web page for the challenge, as well as on the website of each respective innovation.

Slow Factory Advisor, Sophie Li, Slow Factory Teams Up With The Waste Management Design Challenge

the Waste management design challenge returned in February 2021, and now with half the year behind us, the designers who participated in the program will begin to bring their upcycled, recycled, circular, ethical and conscious designs to life.

Slow Factory Advisor, Teju Adisa-Farrar, Jamaican-American geographer and researcher

From waste-based fashion to waste-based fashion, a term coined by founder Vernon, each designer will develop a climate positive concept, circular clothing and system innovations. In addition, they will find viable solutions for dismantling, reuse, de-fabrication, recycling and other regeneration processes. “Waste is a colonial construction. In nature, waste does not exist, everything that is emitted is reused as a resource, ”explains Ms. Semaan.

Slow Factory Advisor, Jessica Schreiber, Founder and CEO of FABSCRAP.

By providing the necessary resources for each designer to get started, grants will be awarded for $ 1,000 to explore and develop processes that lead to circularity. Designers can be sure they have access to Slow Factory board members. They include Jamaican-American geographer and researcher Teju Adisa-Farrar; multidisciplinary engineer Lauren Bright; founder and CEO of EON, Natasha Franck; leader in sustainable development and host of All of The Above, Sophie li; multidisciplinary designer Nicole McLaughlin; founder and CEO of FABSCRAP Jessica schreiber; innovative designer, modeler and activist Makayla Wray; Chad Bolick, world technical and commercial leader in textiles; and CEO of Circ, innovative leader creating sustainable circular fashion, Peter Majeranowski, to name a few.

Slow Factory advisor, Peter Majeranowski, Innovative leader creating sustainable circular fashion.

The designers will leave their mark on the future of fashion through their unique disciplines. Delfina faras, the BFA fashion design student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, is from Argentina. Transdisciplinary collaboration and sustainable design are at the center of his creativity. In April 2021, she participated in the 6876km exhibition as the creator of the zero waste collection.

Delfina Faras, BFA Fashion Design student at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Based in Charlotte, NC, Gordon Holliday is an upcycle designer, using donated fabrics / materials, leftovers, second-hand items or second-hand clothing in new clothes. RENEW THE ROLL is a brand created by Holliday that documents how reconstructed garments reach their final shape through upcycling.

Gordon Holliday, upcycle designer of RENEW REWORK ROOL.

Charlotte bhning, and Marie Lempres, found themselves merging regenerative agriculture and waste management as they pursued their masters in industrial design at the Pratt Institute. They have an interdisciplinary approach informed by their respective training in chemistry and economics. For these two innovators, waste is not waste. Waste is a primary source of design innovation in the future.

Charlotte Bhning and Mary Lempres, participants in the Waste Management Design Challenge.

With her research for her Masters in Fashion Futures at the London College of Fashion exploring the idea of ​​sustainability as a privilege, Natasha Mays uncovered the background of conversations about sustainability. Constructions such as race, education, and wealth have hampered social and economic freedom to make sustainable choices.

Natasha Mays, participants in the Waste Management Design Challenge.

Another tech team will also join the competition. Bob Carswell is the CEO of Material Return, which creates a sustainable and socially responsible economy focused on personalized circularity for brands and textile manufacturers using new and updated technology. Robert Seevers works as a production manager for the Carolina Textile District. They connect designers and contractors to a reliable national supply chain.

Bob Carswell and Robert Seevers, candidates for the Waste Management Design Challenge.

Finally, Sayo Watanabe manufactures fashion from recycled packaging and recovered waste. Growing up in frugality made her passionate about the many opportunities and possibilities to reuse objects that we consider waste to be created. She continues to create fashion from waste to remove it from landfills.

Sayo Wantabe, Waste Management Design Challenge Candidates.

It will be interesting to see what each designer and design team creates over the next few months. Fashion has increasingly focused on solutions that inhibit organic circularity. Slow Factory is a catalyst, encouraging these behaviors and 360-degree thinking processes, supporting social media, streaming, educational institutions and innovative design.