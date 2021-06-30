Fashion
Bather men’s swimwear reviews
Like you (you are there after all), I tend to shop for new swimwear every summer. It’s not that the ones I bought last year or the year before don’t work anymore. They totally do, and I bought them with ever-green intentions. But as the seasons change, the tastes of those addicted to new things change (it’s you and me), and as soon as I knew it, maybe it would be good to spend some time in the beach or by the pool with my family and friends this summer. , I started my annual hunt.
Where I landed, thanks to my online habits and the beauty of programmatic social media advertising, was in a vast landscape of indecision. That’s because I landed at Bather, and the sheer number of suitable options they offered for my 2021 Trunks of Summer left me unsure of what I was going to land on. What I has been sure, however, after looking at what Bather had to offer, was that this was going to be my only buy in the swimsuit department this summer. Here’s why.
It is difficult to choose just one.
Do you like to live loudly? The bather has you. From hula girls and blossoming forests to ordinary old stripes and even tie-dye, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find something to match your taste. More in the subtlety? The mark covered Roy G. Biv around the block and then some. It also offers a nice selection of children’s trunks. He has trunks that look great on Jersey Shore and trunks that fit in Venice Beach. There are trunks that work in the ocean and trunks that also work on a beer run. There are a lot of swimsuits, that’s what I’m saying. And it will be difficult to choose just one pair.
Length is everything, and these have length – or lack thereof.
You are now well informed about the phenomenon of the 5 ” crotch. TL; DR, this is the place to be for shorts right now, and probably forever. Swimmer’s trunks consist of 5.5 ”, and since there is a little wiggle room in the sweet spot calculations, we’ll be counting it. Feel free to roll the belt up to 4.5 ” if you are looking to show off. The brand’s technical surf shorts, made from 92% recycled polyester, measure 6.5 inches. Still not sold on the call for shorter shorts? I have no choice but to redirect you here briefly. It is still true. Speak soon.
A little restraint goes a long way.
Before pulling the trigger on my pair, I stopped by Bather’s on-site style guide to preview the inspiration on the figure. What I liked about the brand’s look book is the same thing I like about their product, but in full bloom. It’s that the design of its loudest trunks distinguishes between fun and effort, providing a little more flavor for those who aren’t a fan of the simple things without going overboard. But the bather also gets the simple stuff. The brand makes very good and reliable 5.5 inch drawstring swimwear and offers enough variety that you can’t lose them. Simplified. Simple. And still relevant today. Maybe I won’t go shopping next year.
Photograph by Timothy Mulcare; accessories style by Miako Katoh
