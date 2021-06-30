Zund UK partners with Fashion-Enter on microfactory





Zund UK has teamed up with non-profit social enterprise Fashion-Enter to present a concept for a sustainable micro-factory.

Based at Fashion-Enters’ headquarters in London, the project aims to demonstrate to brands and retailers how micro-factories can be developed for the manufacture of clothing and apparel in the UK, using the latest technology and manufacturing processes. advanced workflows. Earlier this month, Zund installed a loaned D3 single-layer cutter at the site, which aims to become a center of excellence for sampling, grading and production, as well as learning and skill development. in the fashion and textile industry. The D3 will work alongside a Kornit Presto which was installed last month to enable Fashion-Enter to quickly deliver small test and repeat products on behalf of online fashion retailer Asos. Zund said the D3 cutter delivers optimum performance and productivity with two cutting beams operating simultaneously, with sophisticated nesting algorithms increasing material yield and helping to keep production costs low. A spokesperson for Zund said Printing week it would be the digital cutting partner of choice for all micro-factory orders that are deployed across the UK. The project will encourage the outsourcing of clothing manufacturing with a proof of concept for the fashion industry, a micro-factory production center allowing localized partnerships with designers, better control of end-to-end execution with a single location, no minimum order quantity requirements or handling complex international supply chains. The factory will have an ethical open door policy and the concept can be extended to a distribution manufacturing model, in which producers can perform from multiple manufacturing centers in different regions, while ensuring that the process and the product are consistent across each site. We believe this concept has the potential to revolutionize the UK clothing industry with the execution of Brexit, as well as an ever-increasing demand for flexible, on-demand and personalized clothing products. Fashion-Enter CEO Jenny Holloway added: In light of the recent unprecedented demand to ‘do in UK’, the timing for our unique partnership is excellent. In the last week alone we have had five major retailers and e-tails in touch. [Fashion-Enter] for a fast response fashion and now, thanks to Zund’s exceptional cutting technology, we can engage in lighter and more efficient manufacturing. Zund is particularly effective on the piece-rate workflow which is the future of garment manufacturing working in the settings of a micro-factory, which over time we will also expand to our Welsh site in Newtown Powys.

