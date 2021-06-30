This designer fashion brand is one of the fastest growing baby names for boys and girls





As the famous slogan says, Jadore Dior. Well, it turns out that is what many American parents think of Dior as a baby name. New data from the Social security administration shows that the baby name Dior has dramatically increased its popularity in 2020. The name has risen 434 places on the list of most popular names for babies, from 1,302 in 2019 to 868 in 2020. This makes it the name. with the seventh- biggest jump on the boys’ list in 2020. During this time, Dior also saw an increase in the popularity of baby girls. The name has jumped 108 places, from No.607 in 2019 to No.499 last year. In 2020, 605 newborn girls and 258 newborn boys were named Dior. Of course, the name Dior is most often associated with the French luxury fashion house Christian Dior SE. Thus, it falls into the category of fashion and beauty brands that parents give to their babies like Chanel (386 girls in 2020), Armani (853 boys and 615 girls) and Cartier (185 boys and 21 girls). Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images A model walks the runway for the Christian Dior Spring / Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2018. Dior is the latest in a long list of luxury brands to switch to baby names, Laura Wattenberg, founder of namerology.com and author of The baby name assistant, says HuffPost. Armani is the current leader of the peloton, but the phenomenon is not new. For example, Royce’s name grew in the 1920s as Rolls-Royce automobiles became a symbol of the high life. BabyNames.com Founder Jennifer Moss told HuffPost that she believes the struggles of the pandemic have inspired many parents to choose names with a more ambitious vibe. What we found out was that the pandemic had an influence on the naming of babies. Parents choose names that have power, hope and status, Moss explained. Dior identified with the high-end designer would belong to the latter category. It instills a mark, so to speak, of status and power. Robert Alexander via Getty Images A tourist walks past a window with a photograph of actress Jennifer Lawrence at a Dior store in Aspen, Colorado. On an equally ambitious note, many believe that the name Dior derives from the French dor, which means golden. Dior has made a few appearances in the pop culture arena. Sean Love Combs aka Diddy named his first child a son with designer Misa Hylton-Brim Justin Dior Combs. Justin was born in 1993 and continued to attend UCLA on a football scholarship. Interestingly, Diddy later had a son named Christian. The TLC show Doubling Down with the Derricos follows a family with 14 children whose names all begin with the letter D, including a son named Dior Derrico. And the Tolkien universe also includes a character named Dior. The baby name Dior has been heard sometimes since the 1980s, but recent inspirations such as musician Iann Dior and the Pop song Smoke Dior have led to a big leap in popularity, Wattenberg said. The first name JAdore has also been used since 1999 when the Dior brand launched a perfume of the same name. Will this booming name reach new heights in 2021? Well, you have to wait for the next round of SSA data to find out.

