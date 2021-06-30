AJIO Big Bold Sale: luxury fashion brands come together for a mega sale





Tired of pandemic bandage or quarantine mode? Are you done with the Zoom shirt and alternating between your extensive collection of pajamas? Whether you are in dire need of a wardrobe overhaul, need to refresh your evening wear for the reopening of offices, or just want to splurge on some of your favorite luxury fashion brands, The ultimate AJIO Big Bold Sale online fashion sale is here. Live from July 1-5, the sale promises the boldest discounts on the best styles from the world’s top fashion brands, giving consumers a season of reason to shop their hearts out.

Agencies Kajal Aggarwal and Mouni Roy Fashion at its peak



True to its big and bold image, the fashion e-trader has teamed up with Bollywood fashionista actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to announce the AJIO Big Bold Sale. Not afraid to experiment, Kapoor Ahuja has always turned heads with his trendy fashion statements, whether it be during street shopping, at the airport or on the red carpet. The actress is known for her bold and eclectic fashion choices, which makes her a perfect choice for AJIO. Popular celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Mouni Roy and Guru Randhawa were also called upon to target regional audiences and attract different consumers.

Agencies Guru Randhawa and Shruti Haasan Buy more, earn more



This year, AJIO Big Bold Sale is the boldest yet with discounts on 99.9% of their catalog, including must-see international brands like Levis, Puma, Nike, ADIDAS, Superdry, Marks And Spencer, GAS, G -Star Raw, BIBA, W, Vero Moda, ONLY, MUJI, REPLAY and many more. Top fashionistas, who are always on the hunt for a fashion bargain, have an added incentive to slip and shop this year with guaranteed giveaways when shopping for Rs 9,000. Consumers can also increase their odds. earn more by playing games for better discounts and attractive free gifts like iPhone, Superdry products, etc. With the aim of offering the best in fashion, AJIO recently expanded its portfolio to house global luxury brands under AJIO LUXE. With brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach, Diesel, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo and many more, it has the largest collection of luxury styles online.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/ajio-big-bold-sale-luxury-fashion-brands-come-together-for-a-mega-sale/articleshow/83974459.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos