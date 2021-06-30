From a hobby to a career in film, television and fashion makeup





Above: The 2021 class of Screen and Media Diploma (Specialist Make up Services) in NIDA’s new make-up studio. “Many of the tutors on this course are professionals already working in the fashion, film, television and theater industry,” says Sandra Wograndl, makeup artist, hairdresser and tutor on an intense one-year degree from the screen and media (Make-up Services specialist). “They often ask students to help them, in places like the Sydney Opera House, production companies working on music videos, short films, TV commercials and fashion shoots. “Since leaving the course last year, several of our students have worked on large productions, for example Frozen the musical, and film productions with Hollywood studios or cosplay shows like Supanova, says Sandra. Above: Ahdinda Ley (left) and Lachie Masters at work at NIDA on “looks of the time”. Ahdinda Ley discovered her flair and passion for makeup during the lockdown in 2020. Hailing from Byron Bay in northern New South Wales, she had followed a path into engineering in college, then had ” a light bulb moment during locking ”. “I thought what do I really want to do? What do I have the reader for now? There is no moment like the present I thought. I had a quarter-life crisis. At the same time, I loved creating looks for my family and friends. I spoke to everyone I knew and they encouraged me to apply to NIDA. “I really wanted to learn from the best, with the reputation and prestige of NIDA, and acquire the best skills. I thought I was aiming for the stars, so I applied and walked in. It was the happiest day I walked in! My life has changed !’ Ahbinda said. Above: The Screen and Media Diploma (Specialist Make up Services) includes hairdressing and wig work. Joshan Ramadani discovered his talent for makeup in 2020 during confinement in Canberra. “I was bored in quarantine and wanted to start a new hobby. I started doing makeup at home with my parents and found I loved it. At NIDA, I love working on great looks, avant-garde styles, and I would love to get into fashion and film. I’m also delighted to be working on the special effects. ‘ From the beaches of northern Sydney, Lachie Masters always knew he would be involved in the performing arts. “Makeup and styling was the only choice for me. I want to be the best in the business. I like crazy looks and drag looks and exaggerated styles. That’s what I love about studying at NIDA – we work on so many different looks! Meeting people here with their connections and background makes it less scary to jump into the industry – we know how it works. ‘ Do you feel inspired? All fees for NIDA courses are free for 2021 applications if you apply before September 30. Apply.nida.edu.au for all the information. CUA51020 Screen and Media Diploma (Specialized Makeup Services).

