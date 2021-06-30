21 loose summer dresses that won’t stick you in the heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

The heatwaves are coming very strongly this summer. Although we desperately want to soak up the sun, lately it’s been too hot to go out at all! How are we supposed to dress on the hottest days of summer? Dresses are probably the best clothes to wear, but you need to know exactly what type of clothes to wear to feel cool and comfortable.

You want to buy loose dresses, made from lightweight materials that don’t stick to your body. That’s why we’ve rounded up mini dresses, maxi dresses, and other dresses that you can wear on warm evenings this summer. Read on to shop and stay cool!

21 loose dresses that won’t stick you in the heat

Mini dresses

1. This spaghetti strap mini dress AlvaQ has a simple design which is great for everyday use!

2. We love the tied halter style of this ultra casual sleeveless tunic dress Romwe!

3. Are you looking for dresses with pockets? This on several levels Tiksawon swing dress is one of our absolute favorites!

4. This fluid ruffle dress KIRUNDO is the epitome of cute, casual and comfortable!

5. Another dress from Romwe is this adorable brief that comes in just about every shade and print imaginable!

6. Buyers love it lace skater dress ECOWISH so much, they officially made it a bestseller!

7. Boho fans will surely want to pick this up classic wrap dress ZESICA!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

8. It would be impossible for that long dress YESNO to hold out on hot days due to her voluminous figure were obsessed!

9. This midi dress Romwe also has a stormy atmosphere that makes you dream for high temperatures!

ten. Were going to wear that stand-up collar backless dress JOLIJARDIN at each brunch and party outing of the day!

11. For a relaxed maxi look, this GRECERELLE dress is an amazing choice plus it comes with pockets!

12. This leopard print midi dress ophestin comes in so many colors, and buyers say its design is not tacky at all!

13. Minimalist fashionistas should gravitate towards this chic oversized midi dress by Drop!

14. This billabong wrap dress has an elongated midi length and a super flattering fit!

Party Dresses

15. This off the shoulder romwe mini dress has a beautiful chiffon overlay which is absolutely stunning!

16. We also love this Romwe skater dress With a fitted top and square neckline, you can easily dress her up for a date!

17. This Gmeitoey satin dress is more fitted, but its gathered design gives it a fuller aesthetic that is seriously slimming!

18. The unique lace design of this PRETTYGARDEN off-the-shoulder mini dress is unlike anything we’ve seen!

19. This backless dress Romwe has scalloped edges along the hem!

20. Carry this entirely glitter Verdusa short dress when you want to dazzle and be noticed!

21. This long satin dress she in is the best look for any party or formal event you have on your summer schedule!

