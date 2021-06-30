Fashion
10 best knit dresses to buy for summer 2021
Jeremy Moeller
You’d be forgiven for mistaking the knit dress for its heavier little sister, the sweater dress, but grasping the distinction is key to changing your wardrobe this summer.
Layered lunches, baggy maxis and blouses – we can’t be the only ones who tire of “comfy chic” choices. Delighted at first to take loungewear off in favor of these post-lockdown summer options, we’re now looking for an upgrade. And the rebirth of the mesh dress couldn’t have come at a better time. Ribbed, crocheted, or skillfully looped to create a sculptural silhouette, it’s incredibly chic, and yet, due to the stretchy nature of knitted fabrics, never ceases to be comfy.
If you were one of the few to bemoan the decline in tight clothing, this one’s for you. But it’s also appropriate if you avoid anything that’s too tacky – the beauty of knitted numbers is in their drape. The most sculptural (read: directional) styles are often the most flattering; smooth out the waist and flare out to create an hourglass shape.
But if it’s not so much the shape that you worry about as the density, remember that knits aren’t just for winter. Wool is a great temperature regulator, but cotton (think crochet), silk (a classic men’s tie), and synthetic yarns can also be knitted.
From floor-sweeping flare-ups to ’90s-inspired ribbed briefs, here are 10 of the best knit dresses to buy this summer.
1
LouLou Studio
LouLou Studio’s white ribbed dress may have long sleeves, but it’s knitted with breathable linen and silk threads. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the campaign photos where this the number is shot on the beach.
Gaya ribbed-knit midi dress, £ 335, netaporter.com
2
Mango
This rainbow dress by Mango reminds us of the #oldceline look Sienna Miller loved back then. Made from 100% striped cotton with multi-texture knits, this one will keep you cool in the summer.
Cotton-blend knit dress, £ 35.99, mango.com
3
Gaia worship
Arguably the brand that started the summer knit trend, Cult Gaia has so many knit dresses to choose from this season. Tempering the heather cotton blend and maxi hem, this number is cut at the torso to highlight the skin.
Cutout cotton-blend dress, £ 439.68, netaporter.com
4
& other stories
The new bodycon comes in a fitted ribbed knit dress like & Other Stories. Crafted from a ribbed cotton blend, this midi features chunky straps (ideal for daytime looks) and a subtle slit at the hem.
Ribbed-knit midi dress, £ 65, stories.com
5
Whistles
The black maxi has a moment this season, so you can nail two trends in one with this Whistles dress. Made from a textured cotton blend, this sleeveless the piece is straight across the body and flares to a wavy maxi hem.
Long flared knit dress, £ 129, whistles.com
6
Ganni
Ganni’s midi dress is characterized by its heather knit and beautiful square neckline. This one will work in both spring and fall, just switch between sandals, sneakers and knee high boots depending on the weather.
Heather ribbed-knit midi dress, £ 195, netaporter.com
7
H&M
If you still can’t get a feel for summer knits, opt for a looser knit dress; This H&M halterneck dress is crafted from open-buckle cotton to create a sheer finish. Support yours with bandeau briefs for now, then switch to a bikini when you can finally fly overseas.
Loose knit backless dress, £ 39.99, hm.com
8
All saints
With its thin spaghetti straps and figure-hugging ribbing, AllSaints midi has a nod to the ’90s. We love the way the cotton threads are woven with Lurex to create a hint of sparkle. Pair it with the matching cropped cardigan to create a set.
Lurex ribbed knit dress. £ 99, allsaints.com
9
H&M
Chocolate brown hues are a new micro trend we’ve spotted (and a welcome change from the 50 shades of beige we’ve witnessed in recent years). This affordable dress is knitted entirely from recycled yarns and has a row of buttons on the side. Undo them to create a slit on the thighs.
Ribbed knit dress, £ 19.99, hm.com
ten
& other stories
Your new post-containment LBD, this & Other Stories dress will work day or night depending on what you style it with (go for clean beauty looks no matter what the occasion, though). Knitted from stretch cotton in a minimalist panty shape, it flares out from the hips to create a subtle A-line shape.
Strappy midi dress, £ 65, stories.com
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
