10 best knit dresses to buy for summer 2021

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the knit dress for its heavier little sister, the sweater dress, but grasping the distinction is key to changing your wardrobe this summer.

Layered lunches, baggy maxis and blouses – we can’t be the only ones who tire of “comfy chic” choices. Delighted at first to take loungewear off in favor of these post-lockdown summer options, we’re now looking for an upgrade. And the rebirth of the mesh dress couldn’t have come at a better time. Ribbed, crocheted, or skillfully looped to create a sculptural silhouette, it’s incredibly chic, and yet, due to the stretchy nature of knitted fabrics, never ceases to be comfy.

If you were one of the few to bemoan the decline in tight clothing, this one’s for you. But it’s also appropriate if you avoid anything that’s too tacky – the beauty of knitted numbers is in their drape. The most sculptural (read: directional) styles are often the most flattering; smooth out the waist and flare out to create an hourglass shape.

But if it’s not so much the shape that you worry about as the density, remember that knits aren’t just for winter. Wool is a great temperature regulator, but cotton (think crochet), silk (a classic men’s tie), and synthetic yarns can also be knitted.

From floor-sweeping flare-ups to ’90s-inspired ribbed briefs, here are 10 of the best knit dresses to buy this summer.