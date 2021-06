Addison Rae looks bolder than ever in a bold lace-up dress and thong heels – Footwear News

Addison Rae’s first big movie is on its way and press days are off to a great start. The next “He’s All That” star took to Instagram last night to show off her first of many release sets for the film. For this inaugural look, the 20-year-old stylist enlisted stylist Luxury Law to help her create a daring combination with a cutout dress; design is courtesy of Girl poster and showcases a bold lace-up front and fitted mesh bodice. Amid a revitalization of silhouettes from the 1990s and early 2000s, cutout designs are also making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season, from Cult Gaia’s beloved twist dress to peek-a-boo designs. by Monôt. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Nicki Minaj and many more have taken on the style trend in just the past few weeks. Related When it comes to footwear, the TikTok star herself broke two other big summer trends: toe-toe sandals and ankle-length styles. Flip-flops returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of the biggest trends for spring and summer and are set to stay in 2021. Whether it’s classic flip-flops or flip-flop heels, the Minimalist silhouette follows in the footsteps of the 90s. – the fashion-inspired revitalization, as seen with shoes like square-toed styles and pops of neon color. Addison Rae’s choice is a Schutz design with a snakeskin finish and a fashionable square toe. Sitting on a 4-inch heel, the Vikki silhouette sells for $ 128 off the brand’s price website.

Vikki protective sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz When it comes to shoes, Addison Rae’s bold heels are just one of many silhouettes in his daily rotation. As well as sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with her friend Kourtney Kardashian, the TikTok star is a big fan of a special Nike silhouette in particular; The brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker was first released in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and go-to shoe style for the younger generation. In addition to trendy sneakers, the Gen-Z star launched her own line of beauty products, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle. Click through the gallery to learn more about Addison Rae’s glam style over the years.

