Fashion review 2021 – 4-H and Open Youth admissions welcome – Akron News-Reporter





Wanted: Aspiring models and clothing enthusiasts for the 2021 Eastern Colorado Roundup fashion magazine! There are opportunities for youth ages 5-18 at this annual event scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Washington County Event Center in Akron, Colorado. Fashion magazine has long been a competitive requirement for 4-H members in clothing projects or other wearable clothing manufacturing projects. 4-H Cloverbud members (5-7 year olds) were also allowed and encouraged to participate. However, Washington County kicked off a new concept a few years ago with the creation of an open class division in fair fashion magazine, allowing the whole community to get involved. Fashion magazine participants benefit from the experience by improving their balance, personal presentation and self-confidence. Additionally, local people can showcase their skills and products by modeling themselves or asking others to model their handmade or personalized creations. The Open Class division of Fashion Revue offers classes for children aged 5-7, youth aged 8-13 and adolescents aged 14-18. Participants may wear one or more of the garments which are home-sewn or decorated ready-to-wear garments made by the exhibitor or another person. In the 4-H competition, participants are divided into four age groups: Cloverbud (5-7 years), Junior (8-10), Intermediate (11-13) and Senior (14-18). They must make and / or decorate their own clothes. All participants, 4-H and Open Youth members can participate in the Encore Fashions course and simply model a ready-made outfit from their wardrobe. In each category, entrants are judged on posture, grooming, color combinations, fit, accessories and overall appearance. Champions and Reserve Champions are selected from each age group in the 4-H and Open Class Divisions. Then, only in the 4-H division, the top two exhibitors from the senior group can be selected to attend the state 4-H fashion show representing Washington County. Additionally, champions from all three 4-H age groups compete for the Grand Champion and Reserve 4-H Grand Champion awards. It is not too late to plan your participation. The registration deadline for Open Class and 4-H Divisions is July 15, 2021. Registration packages can be picked up or requested at the Washington County Extension Office, 181 Birch Avenue, Akron, Colorado or call 970- 345-2287.

