Do you like the Countess of Wessex polka dot dress? Here’s how to get the look for less
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, is fast becoming one of our style icons.
The 56-year-old royal has impressed with her regal appearance for recent royal engagements, including virtual events she attended during the lockdown.
And she’s showing no signs of slowing down either, as she continues to provide us with stylish fashion inspiration.
Her most recent look on a visit to Scotland is a trend we fully support – polka dots.
As part of this year’s Royal Week, Sophie headed north with her husband Edward, the Earl of Wessex.
The couple first headed to the new shopping and entertainment center in Edinburgh’s St James’s Quarter.
The couple then enjoyed a stroll along the Royal Mile and made their way to the Clam Shell restaurant, where they spoke with staff about the impact of the pandemic on their business, as well as members of the public .
However, this latest visit came after a quick change of outfit from Sophie.
She started the day in a pink ensemble, with a patterned pleated midi skirt, v-neck blouse and blazer, before opting for a more boldly printed ensemble in the form of a forest green polka dot midi dress. .
Buy it: Eva dress | 280 from Alice and Early
Sophie’s dress is the Eva dress from Alice and Early, which sells for 280.
This style is made from 100% cotton and has a round neck, as well as trendy puffed sleeves that drop to the elbow.
It features ribbed detailing to the chest, before blending into an A-line skirt, with a ruffled hem.
This number can be worn casually with sneakers or, as Sophie did, with heeled sandals for a more formal occasion.
For those who don’t want to spend a pretty dime on Sophie’s exact dress, fear not, as we’ve found some cheaper, perfect polka-dot alternatives to accompany you through the summer.
Shop Affordable Alternatives to Sophie Countess of Wessex Dress
Carolena polka-dot midi dress REFORMATION | 265 from Selfridges
Tie Sleeve Polka Dot Midi Dress – Dark Green | 35 by SilkFred
Britt green polka-dot jersey wrap dress | 45 (was 65) monsoon
FINERY LONDON V-neck polka-dot crepe midi dress | 49 by Marks and Spencer
FINERY LONDON Midaxi High Neck Chiffon Tea Dress | 59 by Marks and Spencer
Willow polka-dot print dress | 59 From John Lewis & Partners
Baukjen Linde polka-print dress | 129 of John Lewis & Associates
Ghost Alyanna Polka Dot Midi Dress | 169 of John Lewis & Associates
Watch: How to Organize Your Wardrobe
