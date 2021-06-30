Nafas Hussey inspires women around the world with his fashion statement





Fashion trends bring women and men around the world together while allowing them to express their own style. The style of clothing worn by the people seen in a photograph can instantly identify a period of time, demonstrating how powerful and comprehensive fashion is. Nafas Hussey is a young multi-talented professional who is a model and art enthusiast, a big name in the industry. With a strong audience of 182,000 Instagram followers, she has built up a global audience while making a point of encouraging all young girls through her digital platform. Believe that every female, regardless of color, shape or size, is attractive in her own way and should not be ashamed of it. She also believes in prioritizing your goals and making the necessary compromises. Speaking about his subscribers, Nafas said, “The love and positivity I receive from others is overwhelming at times. Despite my busy schedule of back-to-back shoots, I make time for my subscribers through my blogs and stories. “ Originally from Lahijan, a city in northern Iran, she has always been drawn to art, crafts and painting since her childhood. She holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and has worked for several companies in Iran. Nafas began painting at the age of seven and, with the help of his family, pursued architecture as a subject of study, graduating in the same field. Cultivating her primary talents in such a way that she found work as a model while being both an ardent and accomplished artist. Excelling in the modeling business, she has opened various stores in and around Australia. She has been a captivating beauty for millions of people, which has fascinated everyone in the modeling profession. She aspires to reach greater heights in the modeling industry and hopes to participate in many more art expeditions in the future. With her constant hard work, she is unquestionably progressing quickly and is determined to be successful in whatever endeavor she takes. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

