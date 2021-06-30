How to dress to go out

After months of quiet nights indoors, the concept of “going out” seems revolutionary. Staying outside after 10 p.m. is a new concept that we are approaching with enthusiasm (and perhaps a hint of anxiety). Besides the lack of sleep comes the prospect of a wardrobe. The required dress code is the antithesis of anything we have grown used to. While the idea of ​​swapping sweatshirts for crop tops and slippers for heels is intimidating, the idea of ​​donning something that feels good to us is exciting. And this moment of optimism was of course reflected in the purchasing habits of consumers.

“We are seeing great success in bold clothing, from eye-catching colourways to bold, skin-baring shapes,” says Fashion Operands buyer Jana Hofheimer. “It is certainly the reflection of a renewed and amplified evolution joy of living following the confinement (I feel it myself!), but also the realization of the design trends that started to emerge last season. ”

While we have taken away many sartorial ideas developed during the pandemic, comfort is not one of them. Hofheimer emphasizes that knits are a key concept for going out style this season, saying many brands have incorporated this category into their collections. “One of the most striking examples is Galvan, a brand for which evening and second-hand outfits are at the heart of their DNA. They just started their ‘power knits‘, which translates high-quality knits into appropriate dresses and work and evening wear. “You may have seen the styles pop up in the recent one”7 days, 7 looks“video for Vogue.

“As the ‘zoom top’ phenomenon wears off, cover-up dresses are skyrocketing,” Hofheimer adds. “Anything that has keyholes and cutouts, exaggerated open backs, bodycon silhouettes, mini hems , sheer pieces or strappy accents, sells out … and fast. “While dresses are getting a sartorial makeover, so are our shirts. “For those who still buy tops, they certainly do it differently from last year. While function was paramount, now form takes precedence. A common thread between then and now is the trend of coordinated separations. “, Explain. “This idea was most popular in luxury knits during the lockdown, but has now resulted in great daytime dressy looks and beach / resort clothing sets. To help you get back to that method of s ‘dress, we’ve rounded up some favorite styles to buy below.