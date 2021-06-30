



What happened: A father in China shared his young son’s experience wearing a skirt to school. The post office, which originally appeared On the platform Zhihu, has been reposted by some popular subscription accounts on China’s leading messaging app, WeChat. Since then, the subject has snowballed; the #canmaleswearskirts hashtag has gone viral with seven million views, with men in China posting pictures of themselves in skirts in solidarity. While the boy in question received disapproval from his teachers and reactions to the initial post were mixed, overall reviews online have been favorable. The Jing socket: The unexpected mobilization behind this hashtag indicates that Chinese citizens are slowly pushing for more nuance and parity between gender roles in China. The high visibility of the country’s effeminate celebrities, or little fresh meat, who often opt for non-sexist or even transgender clothing choices means that young men are increasingly exposed to less traditional role models in popular culture. . Take BTS, the in-demand Korean boy group. They are best known for their outfits, but Chinese celebrities are not far behind. Zhou Zhennan, member of C-pop group r1se, flashed his legs to Elle China magazine not too long ago, and lately, idols such as Wang Yibo, Cai Xukun and Gucci Ambassador Lu Han have all sported skirts. Yet the entertainment and fashion spheres easily provide a safe space for provocative fashion statements, which are much more difficult to express in everyday life. However, this latest incident illustrates that if stereotypical attitudes are not overthrown, gender norms are at least explored. Recently no longer online discussions generate opinions in schools and in society in general about diversity and inclusion as well as respect and tolerance. And, if it depends on Gen Z and young consumers, who are on the whole less concerned with conforming to rigid social roles, the next decade could bring a drastically altered society when it comes to freedom of choice. Maybe China is ready to challenge the most confusing taboos in fashion. The Jing socketreports on major news and presents our editorial teams’ analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product declines and mergers to heated debates popping up on Chinese social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://jingdaily.com/china-men-skirts-fashion-gender/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

