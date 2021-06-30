Study: Resale to hit $ 47 billion by 2025, giving fast fashion good value

While the pandemic has had a freezing effect out of all clothing sales, the resale sector was booming: it 29% in 2020 to capture $ 9 billion of sales in the United States, according to ThredUPannual Resale report, based on research by GlobalData.

This growth rate is expected to continue, with the global second-hand market ahead double then five years reaching $ 77 billion in annual sales by 2025. Resale of the second-hand market segment ThredUP defines as offers with more sophisticated assortments is expected to represent more than half of this total, $ 47 billion, by 2025.

Consumers bought less clothes during the pandemic, we know for sure, but we have also seen that many people have tried the occasion for the first time, said Karen Clark, vice president of marketing communications at ThredUP in an interview with Retail point of contacts. Maybe they were cleaning their closets at home, maybe they were looking for ways to save money, maybe they have sustainability more in mind, there are a bunch of factors different who motivated [this growth].

Clark is not exaggerating: 33 million consumers first purchased second-hand clothing in 2020, according to the report. Perhaps most important is the fact that among these early buyers, 76% said they plan to increase their spending on second hand in the next five years.

Resale growth is shaped by the consumption habits of several consumer demographic groups:

Thrift satisfies those looking for fun in the closet, but without the environmental costs of fast mode ;

; Shaped by the sharing economy, Gen Z views ownership and consumption differently that older groups and, therefore, fuel the shift to savings; and

After a year in yoga pants and sports shorts, parents in particular are turning to savings because a cost effective way to update closets for the whole family.

Growing sustainability concerns prefer fast fashion resale

As impressive as the recent growth has been, by all accounts, we were still at the start of the curve for the booming resale industry, which is set to grow. 11X faster than the wider apparel market through 2025. It appears that much of this growth will come at the expense of fast fashion.

While resale (along with rental, subscription, and discounts) are all expected to gain market share among U.S. consumers over the next ten years, the fast fashion portion will remain pretty much flat. In fact, ThredUP discovered that nearly two in five savers said they replaced their quick fashion purchases with used clothing. By 2030, GlobalData predicts that the opportunity will be 2X larger than the fast fashion segment in terms of annual sales.

Fast fashion and thrift store are very similar in many ways, Clark said. They both offer this fun closet flipping experience, where you get a lot of novelty. There are constantly new arrivals and so many different trends to try out, but thrift stores offer it all without the hangover. And this is something that matters more and more to everyone, but especially to the younger generation.

Indeed, fast fashion has found its way into the ropes in recent years as consumers have become more aware of the environmental impact of new clothes both in terms of manufacturing effects and full landfills of discarded clothes. COVID-19 appears to have only increased this awareness, with one on three consumers claiming that they now care more about sustainable clothing and 51% saying they are more opposed to green waste than before the pandemic.

Not only does the opportunity become more attractive to consumers, but the increasing availability of used clothing makes it more accessible than ever. In 2020, 36.2 million consumers sold second-hand goods for the first time (on 52.6 million sellers) and ThredUP predicts that the total number of sellers could eventually reach 118.8 million. It’s almost a third of the American population.

Most people have never sold their clothes, but more and more people are starting to the sales experience becomes more convenient, said Clark. You can do this from home rather than carrying all your stuff to a consignment or thrift store.

This increased offer is accompanied by an increased willingness of consumers to make second-hand purchases: in 2020 86% of consumers have declared themselves open to the purchase of second-hand goods, against 45% in 2016.

Circular consumption comes naturally to Generation Z

With 45% Millennials and Gen Zs who say they refuse to buy from unsustainable brands and retailers, young consumers in particular are the driving force behind the increase in the number of second-hand items. But while durability is a big reason, it’s not the only one.

If you think of Gen Z in particular, they grew up in the sharing economy, with Uber and Lyft and Spotify, Clark said. They have grown think about property and consumption differently from other generations, and we see it in their behavior when it comes to clothing. When shopping for clothes, they are more likely to consider the resale value of those clothes. When they own clothes, they are more likely to view the clothes as temporary. When they go to throw away their clothes, they are more likely to resell. They think of clothes like reusable vs. disposable assets.

The conclusions of the ThredUP report confirm this: more than 40% of Millennials and Gen Z purchased second-hand clothes, shoes or accessories in the past 12 month. In addition, Generation Z is 165% more likely than baby boomers to consider resale value clothes before buying them, and 83% are more likely to strongly agree than clothing ownership is temporary.

An unexpected but key demographic: parents with young children

There is another segment of consumers showing a high propensity to buy second-hand items, especially in the coming year, parents with young children.

It wasn’t something we expected but we saw it in the data so we had to wonder why mothers of young children seem to over-index in their plans to buy more used in the next five years? Clark said. When we looked at their answers to other questions, it was clear that their clothing costs after the pandemic are higher than those of other groups. They plan to spend significantly more money than other demographics on both back-to-school clothing and back-to-work clothing for work. This financial pressure is there. They are looking for ways to save money, and saving is a great way to do it.

After a year where work and school were mostly held at home, fashion naturally took a hit. Now, however, as schools and offices reopen, her parents are suffering the financial consequences, with children and adults having to seek the role of reintegration. Back-to-school expenses should be up 5.5% from 2020 and 6.7% starting in 2019 as parents catch up with a year where everyone has managed. ThredUP found that mothers of children under 16 plan to spend 53% more on new clothes than the average consumer once the pandemic is over, and they look to savings to ease the cost burden.

Our tagline when launching ThredUP was Clothes Don’t Grow Up and Kids Grow Up, Clark said. Truer words were never spoken, and that’s a big part of why moms with young children (not Gen Z) are the largest group turning to savings, with one in two plan to spend more on second-hand goods in the next five years.

If you ask ThredUP, there is still a lot of leads left for resale

While ThredUP obviously has an interest in this game, the company sees huge potential both for its business and for the used market as a whole. ThredUP believes that 34 billion clothes are thrown away in the United States every year, 95% of which could be resold.

We’re very focused on these expected future salespeople, people who have all of this amazing stuff in their closet and are either just sitting idly by or throwing it away, Clark said. It’s the only thing we’re competing against, it’s just easy to throw clothes away.