Best Mens Clothing from Amazon Essentials





No matter where you are in the shopping spectrum – the options range from approaching it as a sport to being forced into action only when something is no longer passable – there is a non-negotiable element that we all owe pay attention: you need the basics, and you will always need the basics. Wardrobe building blocks and closet staples, the best come from brands you can rely on and won’t break the bank. With these parameters in mind, the winner of the triple crown category would be Amazon Essentials. The e-commerce giant’s in-house brand stands out on all fronts with well-reviewed closet bases that fit the bill you’re looking for. Here, our edition of the best.

Oxford shirt with short sleeves and pocket Amazon Essentials

amazon.com You could always have another short sleeve oxford shirt, right? This one got high marks from customers for its heavier-than-normal cotton and its hold after washing. Loose Fit Performance Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 20.70 A bestseller with over 28,000 ratings, these simple gym shorts are literally a crowd pleaser. Whether you are wearing them to work out or just to relax, you can’t go wrong. Tech-Stretch Performance Tank Top Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 13.90 During the hottest days of summer, your tank’s supply can be used and abused. Stock up on a simple cut that costs less than $ 15, comes in over a dozen colors, and is made from “awesome material” by reviewer Chad. Quick Dry Slim Fit Golf Polo Shirt Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 15.90 As if it were woven by a magical wizard, Amazon makes your standard polo shirt perform well without raising the price. This one is made from a moisture-wicking knit fabric with built-in UPF protection and still costs under $ 20. Performance Cotton Padded Invisible Sports Socks (6-Pack) Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 17.90 Here’s the thing about basics that get used all the time – they’re tired and worn out and need to be replaced (here’s looking at you, sock drawer). Amazon’s performance pick has arch support without being thick or bulky, a hit when it comes to athletic socks. Mid-weight crew-neck sweater Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 25.90 Amazon’s version of the classic crew-neck sweater is everything you expect from them. It’s reliable, simple and of good quality (this one is a blend of cotton and wool). Casual stretch khaki relaxed fit Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 24.90 If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, mode included. Old-fashioned khakis are always reliable, and this relaxed silhouette has just the right amount of stretch. “It gives a non-binding feel that is very comfortable,” according to commentator B. Ray. “Any activity that involves bending, kicking, etc. will highlight what I’m talking about. I could do the splits, if I could do the splits. Slub Henley Short Sleeve Slim T-Shirt Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 11.90 The henley neckline of this t-shirt makes it a basic non-basic, but we’re giving it a pass because it’s so good and so affordable. It is also available in an impressive range of 11 color options, so you can certainly fill in any basic hole particular to your closet. Big & Tall Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee (2-Pack) Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 27.30 Just because something is basic doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be thought through. Small details like an unlabeled neckline make this 100% cotton choice the best of basics. Walking shorts with drawstring Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 17.40 Put on different shorts every day of the week. At less than $ 20, you can afford to live big. This drawstring style is inherently relaxed (“They became my favorite pull-on shorts for no reason,” Cody B commented) and received rave reviews for the value. Waffle Shawl Bathrobe Amazon Essentials

amazon.com $ 22.90 Yes, a bathrobe is a must. If you don’t have one in the closet, get started with Amazon’s waffle-knit classic (it’s ranked number one in men’s bathrobes). Lea Melby Clinton

Leah Melby Clinton is a serious writer, editor, and shopper who enjoys exploring new brands, detailing the best ways to build a wardrobe, and interviewing interesting people.

