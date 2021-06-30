Library: Exhibition of works by a fashion photographer | Chanhassen’s review

The library continues to restore hours and services as of July 1.

The new hours in Chanhassen will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All study and reading spaces and computers will also be available. as of July 1.

PHOTOGRAPHER

Come to the Chanhassen Library to see an art exhibit by photographer Linda Bold. Linda has shot fashion shows in New York, travel photos for New York Newsday, Clairol press and trade shows, events for Glen Rock Gazette, and has shot outdoor fashions and weddings.

She has lived in the New York area for 33 years and has exhibited 32 times. She was co-founder and president of The Gallery at the Glen Rock Public Library in New Jersey. Linda has had a 23 year career in new product development / brand management / marketing in an American business.

His photos will be on display at the Chanhassen Library until August 29.

CLOSED

The library will be closed on Sunday July 4 and Monday July 5 for Independence Day.

READING LIST

Each year, the Reading List Council announces selections from The Reading List, an annual list of the best books comprised of fiction genres for adult readers. The Reading List is a project of the Reference and User Services Association, a division of the American Library Association.

In the mystery genre, the winner was:

Fortune favors the deadby Stephen Spotswood. It’s 1942 and Willowjean “Will” Parker is a disheveled circus runaway whose knife-throwing skills have just saved the life of New York’s best, and most unorthodox, private detective, Lillian Pentecost.

Will and Lillian join in the case of Abigail Collins who was found clubbed to death with a crystal ball following a big drunken Halloween party at her home. Her body collapsed on the same chair where her steel tycoon husband killed himself the year before.

With rumors that Abigail was turned away by her husband’s vengeful spirit (who else could have entered the locked room?), The family tasked detectives with finding answers where the police failed. But that’s easier said than done in a case involving messages from the dead, a seductive spiritualist and Becca Collins who Will quickly begins to fall in love with.

When Will and Becca’s relationship goes beyond the professional framework, Will finds himself in dangerous territory and discovers that she may have become the murderer’s next target.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN

Visit the library’s Facebook video page to see all of the artists in the Summer Reading Program. We’re leaving them this year so you can review them again and again! Discover great storytellers, magicians, dancers and musicians.

Two nature videos have recently been added! Join the RAD Zoo on a radical reptile adventure and the Lowry Nature Center where program viewers meet Lowrys’ resident red-tailed hawk and learn about the adaptations hawks must help them survive, find out where they live and what ‘they eat, and learn why our the falcon lives with us and not in nature.

Storytime live on Facebook:10:30 am, Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. There will be no story time on Monday July 5th.

LEGO Online Challenge:From Tuesday July 6 to Sunday July 10. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.

StoryWalk – Victoria Library:From 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 7. Enjoy a self-guided storytelling walk with your family this summer and take a walk to read a story. Pages from a picture book are displayed along a walking path!

EVENTS FOR ADULTS

You need more books! Librarian recommendations:6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., Tuesday July 6. You need more books! Join us for the first time on our Facebook video page to hear library staff recommend choices from the library collection. The theme for July is life stories.

Assistance service from the master gardener at the Chaska library:From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 7. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to one of the Courtyards and Gardens help desks. Carver / Scott Master Gardeners will help you diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.

The Loft Literary Center: Copy Editor’s Guide to Grammar: Registration required. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday July 7. Reviewers are experts in clear and effective communication. This workshop will cover the basics of syntax and grammar. This seminar also examines adherence to specific workplace style guides, narrative flow, and principles of good communication. If you would like to attend the course after the registration has expired, please send an email to [email protected] before the start of the course to see if there is space available.

Be smart with Maren: DIY insect repellent candle jars:From 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 8. Join Adult Services Librarian Maren every second to learn a different trade on our Facebook video page with a new trade every month. Once we’ve created it, we’ll leave it with you in case you want to do more, miss a step, or share. Join us on Thursday, July 8 for some DIY Bug Repellent candle jars. Make a votive candle jar that can be used as an alternative to chemical insect repellents.