



If you were to ask 13 In progress 30 fan of their favorite fashion moment in the 2004 romantic comedy, there’s a good chance they’ll tell you it was Jennifer Garners’ multi-colored striped dress. The actor, who played budding magazine editor-in-chief Jenna Rink in the film, wore the Versace number while doing a choreographed Thriller dance with the entire cast. It was an iconic scene. And the one that was revisited again by fashion sleuth TikTok @victoriastanec, who discovered a dupe of Garners rainbow 13 In progress 30 dress on Amazon. The best news of all? The memorable dress costs only $ 13, note the price corresponding to the number in the movie. Coincidence? I do not think so. The original Versace dress consisted of contrasting swatches of blue, red, purple, and teal. In what can best be described as a moment of style serendipity, the colorful dress also featured an oval-shaped keyhole, hide-and-seek just below the bust, a cutout look that has its time this year. Since 2000 fashion is very trendy right now, the 13 In progress 30 Amazon’s dress might even be a valuable addition to your current outfit rotation. Or, if the benchmark pop culture dress is a bit too much on the nose for you, keep it for Halloween. Your friends will be impressed with your Jenna Rink costume. For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, or haven’t seen the movie for a long time, here’s a more in-depth reminder. Rink is a 13-year-old girl who magically changes to the adult version of herself at 30. When she attends a fashion magazine party with her colleagues, she finds the atmosphere dull and dry. Hoping to liven up the party, Rink heads to the dance floor to recreate Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller choreography with his best friend Matt (played by Mark Ruffalo). Of course, the dress takes center stage in this scene, along with the butterfly necklace and the Rinks hairstyle. In one interview with theSkimm, Garner revealed that the scene is her favorite and that she has stayed with it since filming. (The actor even briefly recreated the dance scene in March, below.) You will find the affordable Amazon dress coming soon, as well as other matches close to the flashback. 13 In progress 30 dress. TZR has also put together a few props that look like the pieces Garner wore in the original scene for your Jenna Rink cosplay on October 31st. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

