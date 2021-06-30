Iconic Fashion Moments in Cinema – WWD





Gird your loins, “The Devil Wears Prada” was released 15 years ago today. It seems like just yesterday, viewers were speechless at the sight of Andy Sachs walking through the glass doors of the Runway magazine offices in these thigh-high Chanel boots. Despite its age, the film is still referenced as one of the most famous fashion flicks in recent history, with outfits that many are still inspired by today. Adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name, the film takes a closer look at the ins and outs of working in the supposedly fierce fashion industry. The plot follows the story of recent college graduate Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) who lands the coveted position of co-assistant to magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Alongside Hathaway and Streep were Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Adrian Grenier, who played Priestly’s other co-assistant, Emily Charlton, art director Nigel Kipling and boyfriend of Andy Nate Cooper, respectively. Weisberger’s bestselling book, released in 2003, was a key novel detailing her own personal experience as assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was widely regarded as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly. Upon release, the film received numerous accolades, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture (Comedy / Musical), Supporting Actress for Blunt, and Best Actress (Comedy / Musical) for Streep, which she ultimately won. Streep also landed her 14th Oscar nomination for Best Actress, while costume designer Patricia Field received a nod for Best Costume Design. Discussing his thoughts on dressing Streep as Miranda Priestly, Field told WWD that it was “important to [her] to bring it to another level ”beyond Anna Wintour being the main inspiration. “It was about creating for the public what an editor is. And I discussed all of that with Meryl and she was okay with me, “Field told WWD for the film’s 10th anniversary in 2016.” And so in choosing her wardrobe, my idea was that she is a fashion editor, she has her own style. This is not the style of another editor that I am copying. We create an original character. Here, WWD takes a look at some of the most iconic fashion moments from “The Devil Wears Prada”. Scroll down to find out more. READ MORE HERE: “The Devil Wears Prada” celebrates its tenth anniversary: ​​discussion with costume designer Patricia Field ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Comes to HBO Max: A Look Back at Iconic Fashion Moments From The Show Condé Nast promotes Anna Wintour to Content Director

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/devil-wears-prada-15anniversary-iconic-fashion-moments-1234866757/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos