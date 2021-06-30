Derry Girls Nicola Coughlan Achieves Wimbledon Look With Stella McCartney Dress





Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan turned heads in a 1980s-influenced Stella McCartney minidress that saw some fashion media insist it bolstered her status as a fashionista. The Galway native was the guest of water-based drink brand Evian at an event in Wimbledon, which encouraged its VIP guests to follow the Smart + Eco-Conscious dress code. Stars were encouraged to wear their favorite upcycled looks, looks made from recycled materials or sustainable designer clothes. The bold, sporty-inspired blue and yellow dress was made from durable viscose and sported chic long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, a flared hem and a wide collar. The Bridgerton actress matched her eye makeup to her dress using soft blue eyeshadow in a nod to the 1980s and she styled her blonde braids into a ponytail with locks of loose waves framing her face . The rest of her makeup remained natural thanks to products from the trendy brand Glossier. To close



Dermot O’Leary and Nicola Coughlan pose in evian’s VIP suite, certified carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust, on Day 2 of the Championships, Wimbledon 2021 on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for evian) Dave Benett / Getty Images for evi Dermot O’Leary and Nicola Coughlan pose in evian’s VIP suite, certified carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust, on Day 2 of the Championships, Wimbledon 2021 on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for evian) The outfit received approval from some fashion outlets although others were less enthusiastic. Elle magazine said: The Bridgerton star looked sporty in a 1980s-inspired Stella McCartney mini dress and sneakers at Wimbledon after her one-year hiatus. Hello! The magazine said the outfit choice was fabulous and would turn heads. Evoke.ie, however, said the look would not be considered a smash hit. Now she has established herself as a darling of society and a shining star as she made her Wimbledon debut in a dress that is sure to divide opinion, he said. Nicola herself described it as the perfect outfit and thanked designer Stella McCartney. She wore it with recyclable vegan sneakers that match the dress code for the event. Nicolas’ day in tennis came as it was announced that she was one of the nominees for the Irish Film and Television Academy Rising Star Award at this year’s ceremony, which takes place virtually on Sunday night. Download the Belfast Telegraph app Get quick and easy access to the latest news, sports, business and opinion from Northern Ireland with the Belfast Telegraph app.









