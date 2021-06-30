How my HIV status inspired my fashion business and saved my life

Each week, the Honey newsletter features a column from Southern women and LGBTQ people, in collaboration with See Jane write. We were always looking for more stories from you. Click here to learn more about how to get published.

By Daniel Grier

Why fit in when you were born to stand out? – Dr. Seuss

Growing up as a black, gay southerner born into a super religious family, my sexuality was still open to discussion, although I wasn’t sure I was gay until much later. Yet people spread rumors about me throughout my childhood and bullied me in school. Everyone was still trying to understand me. I felt very misunderstood, out of place, as if I didn’t belong to any group or tribe. I felt like I was still walking, holding my breath.

During those years, I was also afraid of homosexuals. I didn’t understand them and I didn’t think I would adapt to them either. No matter what I would do to fit in or conform to societal norms, I would always stand out because I am myself.

Then I found the freedom of fashion. It really was the only place that made sense, the only place I could just be me. This is what came naturally to me. It was my comfort and my creative outlet. As a kid, I used every fabric I could find to create outfits that I imagined wearing by the biggest stars on the red carpet. And I would use my allowance to buy fashion magazines. My secret weapon has always been my style and the way I dress. I have the eye, as one would say.

Fashion is my super power. And in 2013, fashion saved my life. In the summer of that year, as I was finishing my first year of college, I went for a routine exam and found out that I was HIV positive.

I spent the summer on the couch feeling depressed, hopeless and even suicidal. But I decided not to end my life physically but that I had to end the previous life as I knew it in order to move forward. I dropped out of college, quit my job, and started on a whole new path. In the fall of 2013, I founded my clothing brand, Splashed by DKG.

Splashed by DKG gave me back a purpose with my first love mode. By using my art to boost my self-confidence, I decided to leave my mark on the world. I started adding my signature Splash to breathe new life into clothes from vintage stores and friends. I started to create bold art that made people happy and felt like superheroes ready to take on the world. For once, I was able to add value that was appreciated on my terms. I want people to know that just like I take an old garment and give it new life, they can also start over in life, paint a new image and do a Splash. Splashed by DKG not only does a Splash with our designs, but we also work to raise awareness about issues such as domestic violence, HIV, social injustice, LGBTQ rights, and more.

As my brand grew in popularity, I decided to create another Splash, this time to showcase the diverse but often overlooked talent from my hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. In 2017, my partner and I co-founded Magic City Fashion Week, an inclusive platform for designers to showcase and hone their skills on the big stage. I wanted people to take a closer look at why I do what I do, how I overcame my struggles, and how I use my voice and platform to amplify the voices of others. To date, MCFW has raised funds for HIV awareness, partnered with over 50 Birmingham-based companies, administered hundreds of HIV tests, organized programs to better educate people about HIV, has highlighted several artists of color, funded emerging designers and continues to raise the bar for the city’s creative community.

The Splashed by DKG brand has been featured in over 50 fashion shows, four fashion weeks, and a number of blogs and magazines. And my childhood dream of dressing celebrities is coming true too. Ty Hunter, Tamar Braxton and Mali Music have all worn my designs. And more recently, you can find DKG’s Splashed on the Syleena Johnsons Woman album art.

I hope my story inspires people to keep going no matter what and always remember that you can’t ruin your destiny. Start over and do a Splash.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Daniel Grier is the founder of Splattered by DKG, a bold luxury streetwear brand known for its trendy prints and custom designs. Daniel is also the co-founder and creative director of Magic City Fashion Week and is the father of an amazing twelve year old son named Aedan.