Threads for Success helps young men dress up





In the fall, Ralph Bland will attend Winston Salem State in North Carolina – and go in style. “I chose purple to give it a little touch of purple to contrast with the black,” he said. The Detroit Edison Public School Academy graduate is one of dozens of young men to get a bespoke suit, shirt and two ties for free, from Yarns For Success. “It was really a great experience to be able to get a costume – it helps prepare me for the real world,” he said. “It’s your first impression on everyone – you want to come in, you want to feel good and look good,” said Justin Bryant. Bryant just graduated from North Farmington High School and headed to the University of Alabama to major in biology – he’s pre-med. “Costumes are really expensive, you know – and I would love to go to college in a costume and be able to interview for different jobs, positions or whatever,” he said. And that’s the whole point of the Threads for Success program, which is in its 15th year. This is the first post-pandemic event to take place at PAL’s facilities on Michigan Avenue in Detroit. The young men – about 50 of them – also receive advice on making a good first impression. But choosing that suit, shirt and tie – with the help of professional haberdashery at Tom James Clothier is quite special. The costumes were all returned to Tom James by their clients, so the costumes get a second life while giving these guys a chance to dress – to get it right. “They come back to us and tell us how they felt different in a costume, how people treated them differently when they wore a costume – and how good they felt wearing that costume,” said Tavares Oliver, Threads for Success. “The key part of what we do is – because it’s clothes – to build self-esteem, confidence and that seems to be borne out,” said Rob Wachler, Chairman of the Board of Threads for Success. Students come from various schools, community groups and mentoring programs. Threads for Success gets help from sponsors like TCF and they are always looking for more sponsors and donations to build their scholarship program and help more young men move forward – in style – into a new one. suit. “Their success is our reward,” said Oliver.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/threads-for-success-help-young-men-get-all-dressed-up-with-everywhere-to-go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos