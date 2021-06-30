Fashion
Laga Gaga Goes Old Hollywood Glam in Elegant Puff Sleeve Dress and Jimmy Choo Pumps
Lady Gaga was seen leaving New York’s iconic Plaza Hotel on Wednesday in old-fashioned Hollywood fashion.
Despite the hot and humid weather that hit the east coast, Mother Monster dressed all in a graphic black and white floral number with puffed sleeves padded at the shoulders. The haute couture puff-sleeve dress, by Italian designer Giuseppe di Morabito, had a high slit that made a splash.
More New Shoes
RCF / MEGA
The A Star Is Born actress also kept the accessories stylish with Jimmy Choos Romy 100 black pointy pumps on a 4 inch stiletto heel, retro cat eye sunglasses and a black mini bag. Gaga added Oscar de la Renta gold-tone Swarovski crystal and resin pearl earrings to the stylish set, which costs $ 390 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
The 35-year-old hitmaker is in town to spark excitement around Manhattan for her upcoming MTV Unplugged performance with music legend Tony Bennet, 94, who has just been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The special will take place on July 2 at 11 a.m. ET at an undisclosed location in New York City to fully vaccinated guests.
RCF / MEGA
RCF / MEGA
Gaga definitely knows how to serve up a multitude of bold looks. In fact, May 23 is officially Born This Way Day in West Hollywood, California, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Born This Way album. During the in-person ceremony, Gaga was presented with a Key to the City by Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath in a full-fledged grunge set.
She paired chunky fuchsia platform boots that featured silver chain detailing with ripped fishnet stockings and a black oversized cropped tee. The pop star opted to accessorize this punk girl look with chunky silver jewelry and rolled up her sleeves using safety pins for an extra hip touch.
See more Lady Gagas’ glamorous style.
Shop the classic Lady Gagas black pumps below with affordable and chic versions.
Courtesy of Protection
Courtesy of Banana Republic
Buy: Banana Republic Madison 12 Hour Pumps, $ 118
Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Riley 85 Pumps, $ 149
Launch gallery: Lady Gaga’s most conservative looks
The best of footwear
