Louis Vuittons Walk in The Park Residency is now open in New York – Robb Report





Louis Vuitton’s exclusive men’s accessories mobile feast has just arrived in New York City. On Wednesday, the French fashion house opened the doors to a temporary residence for men in the city’s SoHo district. While the space is open, it will host a selection of shoes, jewelry and sunglasses and other accessories created by male art director Virgil Abloh – think sneakers, Cuban link chains, a hat. trucker hat and bold red shades. On July 9, the residency will turn into a pre-launch of the brand’s fall 2021 men’s collection with previews of ready-to-wear accessories, leather goods and items to offer. The entrance to the eye-catching SoHo residence.



Brad Dickson / Louis Vuitton Neon arches inspired by the Pont Neuf de Paris vividly accentuate the interior, as well as a rainbow color gradient throughout the store. Her cheerful use of color is a nod to Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton Spring 2019 men’s show. Products offered exclusively within the Residence will be available for purchase alongside some of the best kicks that the brand has recently released. Styles such as Cuban chains suitable for each collection are on display in both necklaces and bracelets, featuring red links to match the rainbow motif of the residence. Another bestseller, the 1.1 Millionaires sunglasses, will also be on sale. The exclusive red version of the 101 Millionaires frames sold on the site.



Louis Vuitton If you are not a big fan of chains or shades of accessories, a selection of caps are also available for purchase. And for those who have always dreamed of owning one of the trunks of the French house, the installation offers rigid travel cases that refer to both the heritage of the house and the innovative designs of Abloh. Located at 122 Greene Street, the residency will officially end on August 9. For more information on the installation, visit Louis Vuitton.com. Check out more photos of the exclusives below. Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton

