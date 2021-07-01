Fashion
Kapil Batus is a launch hybrid
An overview of the men’s-only app, which focuses on fashion and grooming
As the contemporary man becomes more and more comfortable with the idea of grooming and fashion, new platforms are emerging to facilitate dialogue. hybrid (available for download on Android as well as on iOS via the link: http://bit.ly/dhybridapp) is an application dedicated only to men’s fashion and grooming. A varied selection ranging from personal care and fashion to accessories and more makes for a pleasant navigation. A little lively text adds to the experience. The telegraph spoke to Kapil Batus, the former fashion and creative director of Man’s World and Rolling Stone India, who thought about the app.
What was the idea behind launching something so specialized?
There is a rapid shift in the digital ecosystem leading to content-driven social commerce creating the architecture of the future. With this change, we strongly see that there is a demand for an exclusive platform that can help urban and ambitious consumers in India discover brands under one channel. With dhybrid, we intend to harness this demand and create a unique, consumer-centric, short-form platform designed to fit into the future of social commerce. We’re focused on creating a believable product that makes it easy to find fashion and grooming under one organized platform.
Currently, the landscape of the men’s segment is very underserved. Information and consumer awareness are very fragmented. Social platforms and e-commerce players mainly drive this brand amplification leading to disorganized segmentation and extensive marketing. And as consumers evolve, a vacuum is created between the consumption patterns and the consumption habits of the new era.
The app looks like fun. Can you guide our readers through the content?
dhybrid is designed around new-age consumers and their daily habits of consuming ephemeral content. Through this innovative and engaging platform, the app aims to simplify brand discovery and influence the fashion and grooming habits of consumers on a daily basis. A user-friendly designed app with a minimally designed UI / UX is contemporary and delivers an immersive personalized experience through unique flows. This next-generation platform is supported by AI technology to customize flows and create segment-based community clusters. dhybrid not only serves as a guide and inspiration for its users, but also offers informative and engaging content, ranging from a style repertoire to the essentials every urban and ambitious consumer needs. The app is personalized around the user’s navigation model where each user will benefit from a personalized feed and curated content suggestions.
What kind of man do you think of?
The app targets an evolving urban and ambitious audience that spans the entire 18-35 age group seeking discovery-driven digital shopping experiences.
What have been the grooming trends for men over the past year and a half?
Grooming has undoubtedly become an integral part of our lives now, something that was once ruled by the occasion has now become an essential part of our daily life. Men are extremely careful about their appearance and the type of personality they have. There have been a lot of grooming trends lately, however, the love for facial hair is a trend that has been in demand and is definitely here to stay for a long time to come. While previously men did not prioritize skincare, millennials and millennials have complex skincare routines and invest a lot in skincare every month. dhybrid is very concerned with the added value of the type of content put together and what people would like to read. Therefore, you will often find content and conversations on such topics on the app.
Is there a global change in men’s grooming over the years?
Yes of course! The male grooming segment in India was initially overly influenced by celebrities, there is no doubt that it still is. However, new-age influencers and bloggers are the ones heavily influencing grooming trends now. We come across a lot of content on a daily basis and the men’s lifestyle and care section is the most widely consumed. While consumers are extremely smart and attentive to what they want to see and read, they also understand their priorities and want to invest their money in the right place. There has been a growing trend for a lasting grooming routine; people want to be associated with brands that adopt sustainable practices and contribute to the country socially and economically. The growing demands for men’s skin care and hair care products are the main reasons for the change in men’s care. In addition, the growing obsession with youthful and youthful appearance is another driving reason for global change.
Who are your icons in terms of men’s skincare and fashion?
Our icons range from lifestyle influencers such as chefs or sportsmen to key thought leaders such as new age entrepreneurs. The world we live in today is made up of business owners who now understand the power of self-marketing. The growth of any industry these days is not only driven by the numbers on the balance sheet, but also by the personality of the top management. These days, we see many young entrepreneurs coming up with disruptive business ideas, pitching in front of their consumers, and becoming brand ambassadors. And so the products they consume and the lifestyle they live influence and create aspirations for the youth of the country.
