How TikTok is encouraging a new generation of fashion archivists

Luxury second-hand shopping has never been so mainstream. Credit a growing interest in sustainability or increasing the online shopping fueled by the pandemic, but savings for designer pieces have reached a whole new level.

And in this world, a specific trend has emerged: archival fashion pieces that are pivotal in the history of fashion, such as Vivienne Westwoods Corset, Raf Simons bomber jacket, and the Dior designed by John Galliano in the early 2000s. It’s not just any old vintage shopper. These are pieces that have helped solidify designer careers and are highly sought after. Although crafty collectors have long known how to sniff out archival pieces, more and more casual buyers are joining their ranks. Increasingly, they are sharing their findings on TikTok using #ArchiveFashion.

Over the past two years, Gen Z’s beloved platform has made it possible aspiring fashion archivists and fashion history fans to find a community where they can learn, share tips, and show off their closets. Unlike marketplaces like eBay, TikTok allows users to have a direct line to interact with each other in a frank manner. As a result, the #ArchiveFashion tag has over 14 million views. Whether it’s sharing knowledge about archival fashion (i.e. rare Prada bags from the 1990s) or showing viewers where to find pieces, what to buy and why to buy them, enthusiasts of Archival fashion have built a thriving community on the platform.

Twenty three years Landon Annoni leads the pack, with more than 94,000 subscribers. The Californian collects and archives the fashion of musicians and pop culture icons. It all started when Annoni bought her first archival piece in 2016: a horse-print chiffon top that Stevie Nicks wore on the Buckingham Nicks tour, as well as on Fleetwood Macs’ first tour with Lindsey Buckingham in 1975. Since then, Annoni has collected the Gareth Pugh costume that Lady Gaga wore in the 2013 Pop art the album release party and the dress Harris Reed made for Harry Styles Vogue cover shoot, among others.

All the pieces I have are unique, and [as] There are over 15,000 outfits I’ve collected, I can’t even pick a favorite, says Annoni. The video that people reacted to the most would be the outfits from the BTS Life Goes On music videos! BTS Army revealed that I own them. They were so happy to see that they were taken care of, which made me feel good about what I do.

Annoni started posting on TikTok only to share how he archived clothes, but he has since found a niche community keen to have conversations about the art of collecting. There are definitely some TikTokers that archive some amazing tailoring pieces, he says. TikTok is different from any other platform because they grow [your content] to certain audiences to adapt to what you are doing. You meet and interact with new people every day which I really enjoy.

Companion collector and resident of Sacramento, California Ryan kwong, 26, posts videos featuring pieces from her wardrobe, including Haider Ackermann FW14 reversible silk bombers, Raf Simons AW17 disturbed knit cardigans and Balenciaga FW17 square-toe harness boots.

I lacked Instagram as a platform, and honestly, I just wanted to have fun posting content without feeling the pressure to be conventionally cool, says Kwong, who runs his own fashion. Mark.

For many, posting archival fashion is deeply personal, as content creators tell stories about what they wear and why. Ari Avi, 27, a retail buyer from New York, posts videos of some of her most valuable pieces, from brands like Simone Rocha, Comme des Garçons and Undercover. In one of her videos, she wonders aloud if what she’s doing counts as archiving or just a shopaholic.

Like many others during the pandemic, I was completely consumed with TikTok, she explains. I mostly watched funny videos with nostalgic and cooking references, and barely saw any fashion videos. If I did, it wasn’t quite my same wavelength.

At the start of the pandemic, Avi recalled searching for hashtags for Undercover and Sacai on TikTok, but only finding sneakers rather than runway-focused content. Later, a video about Japanese designer brand Hysteric Glamor appeared on her For You page (TikToks version of the Explore or Discover page), and it inspired her to post a Comme des Garons.

Part of the appeal of archival fashion on TikTok is that it is educational. There aren’t many platforms where you can hear people who buy unique fashion pieces talking casually and in such an open way, a lot of these people are saying how much they paid or how they found those pieces. , embodying a transparency that was until recently unknown. de in the world of collecting.

Initially, I just wanted to share my collection because I’m really passionate about it, but as I posted more videos, more and more people started asking me questions and I thought, I can use my platform to help others develop their own collections, she explains. Avi often talks about where and when she bought things and tries to encourage others to search the used market for parts they often like without having to pay the original retail prices. .

It took me about eight years to organize my collection, which may surprise some, but it really takes a long time to find the right pieces, she says. My mom always told me that patience is a virtue, but I never thought that would apply to finding vintage Prada.

Londoner Millie Adams, 23, who runs Studded Petals Vintage, posts items she sells, from knee-length Dior boots to Versace fall 1994 leather jackets, as well as finds she intends to keep for her personal records . Its most viral video (780k views) is of her showing off a 1980s Christian Dior wedding dress (which she bought when she was very, very single). The rarest piece in her collection is a museum-quality 1988 Vivienne Westwood gold corset.

I’ve always had a love of high fashion and particularly enjoy ’90s pieces, so getting into the vintage resale business was a natural progression and a great way to satisfy my love for these items without just hoarding. for me, says Adams. I love to share my rare finds with everyone and I love knowing that they go to other archival fashion fans.

For some, archival fashion is a way to interact with other fans around the world that they wouldn’t necessarily meet in real life. Avi even hooked up with a childhood friend she once cruised with and a neighbor who became a great friend on the platform.

At first I didn’t see a lot of TikTok designers [focused on archive fashion], but after I started posting, the For You page showed me so many different people all over the world with amazing collections and style, she says. Before, I didn’t really try to show off my collection on Instagram, I just wore my clothes. On TikTok, however, I wanted to fill a gap in content that I hadn’t really seen, and I wanted to show a different side of fashion.

Ultimately, whether an item is rare or designer is irrelevant. The outfits are often outrageous, memorable and larger than life, says Annoni. Connecting an outfit to a song or a specific point in your life and being able to own and hold it is a feeling I can’t describe.

