Even Marvel knows the new X-Men costumes are out of control

It’s one thing for fans to be weary of the hypersexualized nature of the Hellfire Gala attendees, but quite another for the actual characters.

Warning!Spoilers forX Way # 3forward!

When even the characters in a story evoke the hypersexualized nature of their peers’ outfits, which happens to be the case during the X Men‘sHellfire Gala, that probably means they’re about to be a bit too much. In X Way # 3 of Simon Spurrier and Bob Quinn, another Krakoan mutant highlights the almost fetishistic nature of the new X-Men A-listers costumes: calling out their peers and providing Marvel with the ability to do the same.

The Hellfire Gala has been a whirlwind event for the X-Men and the entire Marvel Comics franchise. One of the main attractions across the twelve titles that make up the event is fashion. The artists behind the various numbers collaborated to bring fans some stellar and somewhat bizarre new looks for their favorite mutants at the diplomatic event. The only thing is that some of them are a bit more … risky, and lesser-known mutants are taking note. Sadly, there have been less than enthusiastic responses to some of the looks from fans, but now those criticisms are being backed up by actual reservations in the story.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Scarlet Witch & Magneto Reunite Their Family After Hellfire Gala

It’s obvious that big names like Emma Frost and Storm are pretty much the face of Krakoato in the rest of the world. Of course, there are tons of other popular and fan-favorite mutants out there, but the X-Men, ex-X-Men, and other chunky wigs are normally in the spotlight. Either way, it’s the little guys who have to deal with the repercussions of their actions. and decisions; little guys, for example, like Stacy-X. While the rest of the mutant race are busy shaking hands and sympathizing with diplomats and human heroes in revealing extravagant outfits, people like her are busy cleaning up the mess their influence has wrought. They are meant to be role models for all mutants, but instead their evil demeanor and affinity for excess sent the wrong message to their constituents.

The morning after the Hellfire Gala, Nightcrawler meets Stacy-X as she distributes contraceptives to couples, singles, and all the hangover mutants in need after a night of drinks, extravagance and tantalizing outfits. . Nightcrawler questions her actions regarding Krakoa’s first rule (making more mutants), but she is quick to point out how unwanted pregnancies are not going to help anyone. They already have an orphan problem brewing and the recklessness and lack of consequence on Krakoa, she claims, is a direct result of the role models young mutants must admire: those same A-listers at the top. of the krakoan food chain who dress to the limit “fetish equipment”and pretend nothing can touch them.

So while much of the fashion for the evening’s events is absolutely stunning and extremely suited to the powers of each mutant, the outfits are still not without flaws. This begs the question, what kind of messages are they sending to their people, especially the impressionable younger generation? Is this blatant demonstration of excess and the reservations some have towards it a nod to possible bigger problems for the budding nation? If they have a state that lacks governance, stipulated infrastructure and something to found them, then what will prevent their people from being held accountable? X Men They might just be costumes, and extremely spectacular, but they could also be a sign of loopholes in their way of life … as well as possible pitfalls to come in their new era.

Next: Superman Just Exposed The X-Men’s Darkest Problem

Marvel’s first confirmed transgender character returns after 25 years





About the Author