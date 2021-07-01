There are a ton of chic summer dresses under $ 60 lurking in the Abercrombie & Fitchs sale section.

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you too like them and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The heatwave is coming, which means it’s time to crank up the air conditioning and pull out your hot weather looks. From trendy platform sandals to fun and flirty dresses, there are tons of styles to keep you safe from the heat. But if your wardrobe could use an upgrade this season, Abercrombie & FitchThe sales section is a gold mine for summer dresses.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer maxi length or midi style, there is something for everyone. In fact, many of the Dresses are up for grabs for less than $ 60.

For example, you can take home this White Square Neck A-Line Mini Dress if you are looking for something stylish to wear for Sunday brunch. Plus, there are still a few sizes available in this fan favorite. midi floral dress with fitted front for just under $ 60.

And for those who prefer a closer fit, there are a few options for your wardrobe as well. Concrete example: this top-rated 90s Ribbed Jumper Mini Dress is on the market for just $ 45. Its sleeveless design and short length make it a versatile option for summer. In addition, this Pull-on midi sweater dress, which is also available in black and gray, is perfect for those who love a cute design of spaghetti strap top.

However, if you’re not sure what’s really worth adding to your cart, take a look at these top rated looks below.

Promising results: Simply extraordinary! I bought this dress to have something a little modest but cool to wear in Egypt this summer. It’s very flattering and is tight and thick enough that you don’t even need a bra in it. I’m a 32DDD and it holds me up well. Great length and I am 53 years old.

Promising review: The material is so soft [and] fluid. It’s not sticky and it’s windy. Although the material looks thin and breathable, it is actually a durable fabric. It flows perfectly over my curves. The gathers at the back of the dress really highlight the bottom of my waist and give me shape. The length is modest, but the slit gives it the extra pizazz.

The story continues

Promising review: I didn’t believe how flattering reviews said it was until I tried it, but [its] so flattering and fits perfectly. Very nice dress, that we could easily dress up or down.

Promising results: I love this dress! It is stretchy and the fabric is not too thin. I love the stand-up collar and it’s sleeveless. I love the way it hugs the body without being too clingy. Quite soft and comfortable.

Promising review: I love the fit of this dress, perfect for the hourglass shape and it wasn’t tight at all. The material is thick and comfortable without being too hot. The large one was perfect for me (36DD, 170 pounds for reference).

Promising review: The material is so soft and comfortable. The color is perfect to wear in any season, and the simplicity of the dress makes it super diverse. I could wear it in any season.

