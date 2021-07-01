Mini Rodini and Little Indians

Although the baby and children’s fashion industry has also experienced a very unpredictable time, there are still a host of positive developments within this industry. For example, some children’s fashion brands have managed to expand internationally and sustainable production is increasingly becoming the norm.

The power of storytelling

Originality is the basis of the sustainable Swedish children’s fashion brand Mini Rodini. Creative Director Cassandra Rhodin founded the brand in 2006 and emphasized diversity as an important value. Most of the clothing is unisex. Cassandra designs the prints herself, designs the collection, comes up with the concept of storytelling behind the designs, takes most of the photographs and has created the entire Mini Rodini universe, Catherina Barnard, PR manager at Mini Rodini, inform FashionUnited in writing. Mini Rodini is currently sold by 350 retailers around the world, the brand’s stores in Stockholm and London and the [international] Online Store. We work with retailers who understand our brand and can add value to our brand – and that’s obviously fantastic if they’re strong in e-commerce as well. Our retailers care about responsibly produced clothing and truly love our brand.

In addition to four fashion collections, Mini Rodini also launches around two small upcycling collections each year and, on average, a co-lab collection, in collaboration with another company, like the sneaker brand Veja, to never quote that one. We work exclusively with partners who can achieve our responsible production standard, Barnard tells us about this strategy. As was the case with the collaboration with Sea Shepherd, an international nonprofit marine conservation organization that Cassandra was eager to support. Another example: As a kid, she wore Adidas shoes from Stan Smith, so when Adidas Original approached her about a collaboration, she loved the idea and we said yes. Barnard sees this strategy as a fantastic way to meet new customers and create strong collections and stories. We make sure to maintain control over the creative process, because that’s what is in our DNA.

Focus on sustainable production

Mini Rodini can look forward to a bright future, with a large international fan base to build on. Wherever we go, we find that our clothes and values ​​are very appealing to modern conscious parents around the world. So it’s just a matter of continuing what we were doing and building brand awareness, Barnard concludes. The fact that the focus on sustainable production is a true golden formula is also evident in the success story of the Dutch brand Little Indians. Founder Vanessa Erasmus told FashionUnited in a phone interview that she was a target audience herself when she launched the brand in 2014: I follow my own tastes and go in search of the softest fabrics. , like organic cotton. Back then, sustainable fashion was still seen as dull, but that’s definitely not the case now. I want to use Little Indians to demonstrate that you can responsibly produce without compromising design.

As is the case with many entrepreneurs, Erasmus started with working from home. The brand got off to a flying start: Little Indians had 75 stores in a month and requests were even coming from America. Growth stabilized after a while. I stopped working with local sales agents for as long as possible because I wanted to make sure I had all the processes exactly the way I wanted them first. Selling is one thing, but there is much more to running a successful business. Regular growth is much better than growing too fast. Little Indians is now present in 25 countries. Erasmus works with agents in Belgium, Spain, Italy and, from the start of next season, also in Germany. She is also in talks with an agent from Taiwan.

From fashion to lifestyle

It’s quite remarkable that Little Indians managed to dramatically expand their lineup during the corona era and increasingly become the lifestyle brand that Erasmus has been aiming for from the very beginning. In addition to the fashion collections – two a year, around a certain theme – the brand is also launching intermediate drops with matching products. This includes accessories like water shoes and sunglasses in the summer, a newborn collection and the back to school collection with backpacks. This means that we can now be found in a variety of different places, from children’s boutiques to bag shops and even large supermarkets. I still often visit clients to ask them what works and what does not and then I integrate their comments into the collection. A highlight is that we opened our very first store last March in the Westfield shopping center in the Netherlands in Leidschendam, where we can really show our brand identity. I could never have predicted how much I would have accomplished at the onset of this corona crisis!

This article has been translated from Dutch