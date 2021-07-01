Mindy Kaling stuns in low-cut dress in enchanting photo inside garden – sparks reaction



















Ahad Sanwari When Mindy Kaling decides to dress up she knocks you out in a way you really don’t see coming

Mindy Kaling is one of those celebrities who have a sense of style that isn’t rooted in glamor or high fashion, preferring to stick with what she feels most comfortable in. MORE: Mindy Kaling’s tie-dye loungewear is what we all want to wear right now However, you can’t deny that when she decides to do it, she does it pretty hard. And while her stunning red carpet looks are great proof of that, her simpler moments like this are just as beautiful. Loading the player … WATCH: Mindy Kaling’s Curious Addiction The actress posted a photo of herself wearing a low-cut floral dress in her garden, surrounded by her plants, taken by her assistant, Devyn Holbrook. “I. Just wanna. Watch. Ladylike!” she captioned it. MORE: Inside Mindy Kaling’s Stunning Former Hollywood Home The floral print maxi dress she wore is from ALC, complete with a blue handbag from Bottega Veneta, Kate Spade NY sandals and a light gold chain. The actress enchanted her fans with this beautiful shot of her garden The enchanting image managed to catch the attention of several of her fans, who loved to see the funny lady from Hollywood so elegant. “LOVE this look for you !!! Gorgeous – brighter colors even better!” we wrote. MORE: Mindy Kaling thrills fans with insanely rare photo of her daughter MORE: Mindy Kaling’s Cute Holiday Sweater Has Obsessed Fans – And We Found The BEST Fooled And another was so taken that they commented, “It’s so beautiful it makes me leave this comment.” The whole section was full of “beautiful!” and “you made it”, a positive space for sure. Mindy’s Instagram uploads are usually moments of pure comedic insight Mindy’s more glamorous photos are usually interspersed with funnier videos, like the one where she took fans through her addiction to Australian red licorice, and promoting his work. Plus, sometimes there’s a hilarious throwback, like the one she took of her character, Kelly Kapoor, from Office the day of his birthday. the Mindy Project the star recently spent more time preparing for the next season of her show, I have never, which is slated to hit Netflix on July 15, 2021. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

