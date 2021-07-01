Dallas Tech Fashion Innovator rewards Style changes name to LTK »Dallas innovates





Known as the company that completely changed the lives of retail obsessed fashionistas with the creation of the first-ever influencer-focused consumer shopping app, LIKEtoKNOW.it, its no-surprise reward style is accelerating for more. growth. RewardStyle, the industry-leading monetization platform for influencers and the parent company of popular shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it, is rebranding its entire platform under one name: LTK. To ensure consistency, simplicity and success in purchasing, the billionaire company has decided to unify its two brands. As LTK, the one-stop-shop platform will enable brands to leverage retail performance data; encourage influencers in all areas of interest to create, manage and develop their own e-commerce storefront, the LTK store; and keep making your shopping as quick as possible. Thanks to rewardStyle, influencers are now in your Instagram feed, on your coffee table, and part of your shopping experience. A pioneer in global influencer marketing, the company is the originator of every shopaholic’s favorite app, LIKEtoKNOW.it, and generates millions in retail sales every year. Created by bright, daring, Dallas-bred redhead Amber Venz Box and her husband, Baxter Box, LIKEtoKNOW.it monetizes unique content from fashion influencers. In 2011 the couple created rewardStyle and in 2017 the couple launched their mobile app LIKEtoKNOW.it. Powered by one-of-a-kind technology, in its first nine months, LIKEtoKNOW.it welcomed 1 million buyers. LIKEtoKNOW.it, the ‘World’s Largest Influencer Platform’, is a high traffic app that has literally made Instagram purchasable and in turn ignited the influencer industry. For the first time ever, users had the unique opportunity to instantly purchase real fashion, beauty, home and family products that they viewed on high profile accounts. Additionally, the platform offered fashion influencers a new way to monetize their social media. It became the go-to place for the next generation of bloggers who could connect with mobile consumers through the rewardStyle platform and earn monetary payoff for content creation. As a B2B2C platform that uniquely serves all aspects of the creators’ business experience, it was important that we unify our business under a single brand to further expand opportunities for our customers, said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of LTK. We’ve spent the past six months investing in world-class talent, adding over 100 new employees in 2021 alone. We are now focusing on innovation and speed. We develop new technologies and features that power our customers, and we scale the most dynamic and efficient online shopping experience powered by influencers. To date, global brands have invested over $ 1 billion in creator content through LTK campaigns, collaborations, and sales commissions. Along with enhancements to its LTK shopping app, the company will launch a new self-service feature that connects brands of all sizes and budgets to LTK’s vast influencer network. Ultimately, these updates will allow influencers to scale their marketing plans firsthand, across all publishing platforms, including the LTK shopping app more efficiently. The company’s rebranding will take effect immediately and will be launched in international markets, including UK, Germany, France, Australia, China, South Korea and Brazil. But buyers and stylists will have to wait as LTK services, along with the app, will be localized for regional brands and influencers later this year. Subscribe to the list.

