Fashion
Dress code hits in wardrobe malfunction
Wimbledon’s strict dress code appeared to strike again on Wednesday when two male players struggled with the shorts they were wearing.
Oscar Otte and Antoine Hoang both decided to change shorts in the middle of their matches, both complaining of being too tall.
Wimbledon requires players to wear all-white outfits during the turf grand slam, but Otte and Hoang seemed to struggle with the strict tradition.
After the first series of his match against Andy Murray on Center Court, Otte could be heard asking the chair umpire to make a request to buy him new shorts.
The German player could be heard complaining to chair umpire Aurélie Tourte that they were too big and kept falling.
Pie called someone backstage, who obliged Otte and brought new ones from the Wimbledon shop.
However, Otte didn’t seem too impressed with the new ones either.
He wasn’t the only player with wardrobe issues on Wednesday, with Hoang also being forced to make a change mid-game.
The Frenchman’s shorts were also too loose in his match against Sebastian Korda, resulting in tennis balls falling during points.
Wimbledon dress code strikes again
The comedic scenes came after Dutch player Indy de Vroome broke strict dress code during qualifying last week.
The 25-year-old was in action at the qualifying tournament in Roehampton when she was arrested by the tournament supervisor.
De Vroome posted a photo on social media showing her being criticized for the hat she was wearing.
The referee tells me the inside of my cap is not white enough, De Vroome wrote.
Per Rule # 7 of the Official Wimbledon Dress Code: Caps (including the underside), headbands, bandanas, bracelets and socks must be completely white except for a single colored border not exceeding one centimeter.
Wimbledon officials have cracked down on outfits in recent years after players started adding too much color to their outfits in the ’80s and’ 90s.
A number of players have even been forced to change their underwear if it is visible through the clothing.
All underwear that is or may be visible during the game (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white, except for a single colored border not exceeding one centimeter, states rule no. ° 9.
In addition, common standards of decency are required at all times.
Aussie star John Millman had to make his dad rush out and buy him some new underwear during the 2018 tournament.
