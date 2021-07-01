“I’m very new to the world of fashion” – WWD

As a juror for the ANDAM 2021 awards, which are due to be presented tonight at a ceremony in Paris, Lalisa Manoban hasn’t just spent hours scrutinizing the portfolios of contenders.

The Thai musical sensation, known simply as Lisa by the legion of Blackpink fans, has also combed social media to better understand the aesthetic and style universe of each fashion designer.

Manoban tops a guest jury list that also includes Chinese singer Chris Lee and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo.

Cédric Charbit, Managing Director of Balenciaga and President of this year’s ANDAM jury, decided to open the doors wide and make this year’s jury more varied, “progressive” and international, arousing interest in the 32nd edition of the annual design competition. , which recently increased the amount of the grand prize to 300,000 euros from 250,000 euros.

The seven main award finalists are GmbH, Wales Bonner, Area, Rokh, Bianca Saunders, Ludovic de Saint-Sernin and Casablanca. There is also a price for accessories and another for young French brands.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, Manoban expressed his zeal for the project, helping choose the winners of a prestigious French fashion award that has been a stepping stone for Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire and Jeremy Scott, to do name a few.

Here she also talks about dressing for everyday life and the stage, as well as her passion for Paris – and vintage online shopping:

WWD: Why did you agree to join the ANDAM prize jury?

Lisa Manoban: First of all, I am very happy and honored to be able to be part of ANDAM this year. I was very surprised when I received the invitation to serve as a juror. As I am very new to the world of fashion, I thought it might be quite an adventurous and stimulating experience for me at first. But at the same time, I thought it would be an exciting experience and I would learn a lot from this opportunity. So I accepted the offer.

WWD: Was it easy or difficult to choose the finalists? What struck you the most about the candidates and their different visions of fashion?

LM: It was very hard. It took me hours to choose! I wasn’t able to make decisions just by looking at the portfolios, so I explored all of the artists’ social pages to make the final decision. The style and characteristics of each artist’s work were distinctly different. So I was able to easily catch up with who and who by going through all the brands. I think it was a very eye-opening experience.

WWD: Was your assessment primarily about clothing and designs, or also about the values ​​and storytelling that go along with them?

LM: I looked at the whole thing first, then I looked at the design parts more specifically. I believe that each judge uses different criteria and values ​​for the evaluation; I evaluated the works from my point of view, as a singer and an artist. I would love to wear clothes that are easy to wear for casual occasions, but at the same time have special characteristics that are also suitable for stage performances. So I can go on stage with them right away. And I chose the brands that meet my needs. Some brands were so interesting that I took to their social media to find out more about them.

WWD: How do you see the role of young fashion designers in popular culture, and why is it important to recognize and support them?

LM: Fashion and culture are constantly changing over time. I think the role of young fashion designers is to experience and fully understand the fashion and culture of this generation and assimilate it back then. There are already many talented and well-known fashion designers around this time, but we need to recognize and support the young designers who will lead the future fashion world.

WWD: What does Paris represent for you in terms of fashion? What were your most memorable fashion experiences in the French capital, and why?

LM: I like Paris. I fell in love with Paris on my first visit. And I fall in love more and more with each visit. The time I visited Paris for the Céline event, I had the chance to visit a workshop and see how artisans work. I watched artisans embroider on fabric with a very delicate and delicate touch. Also luckily I was able to take pictures with Hedi [Slimane]. It was a very significant moment.

WWD: Have you always had very strong fashion tastes and preferences, or is this something you’ve learned over time?

LM: I’ve always loved wearing and playing with clothes since I was a kid. I think my interest in fashion has grown since Paris Fashion Week 2019 which I attended. Fashion is very attractive and fun.

WWD: How would you describe the Blackpink style and your particular approach?

LM: The Blackpink style looks a lot like me. In fact, it’s just me. So I never had to think or worry about “what should I do to be more like Blackpink?” We, Blackpink, are very close to our stylist, so we talk a lot about concepts and style. We share a lot of ideas on different styles to try and what might work for us.

WWD: What are your favorite fashion eras, designers, brands, style icons, movies or images – and why?

LM: I really liked the era of the film “Midnight in Paris”, which the main character visits. I searched a lot of vintage clothes and accessories on the internet.

WWD: What have you learned about fashion through your affiliation with global brands like Celine and your collaboration with stylists?

LM: I admire and respect all global brands with a long history. Out of all of them, seeing how Hedi took over Celine and made some daring changes was the most impressive thing for me. Celine’s overall style has become younger, fresh, and easy even for those new to fashion.

WWD: How is your everyday clothes different from what you wear for the show? What are you looking for in each type of clothing?

LM: In everyday life, I usually wear comfortable clothes and shoes, mainly tennis shoes. But when I’m on stage, I like clothes that go well with the songs, and clothes that are whimsical and bold.

WWD: Do you collect something trendy, like sneakers or handbags? Do you have a thing for jewelry, shoes or another category?

LM: Limited edition or rare pieces.

